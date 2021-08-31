Soccer

'Cheers to 10 years of memories' - Kekana bids farewell to Sundowns

Tiisetso Malepa Sports reporter
31 August 2021 - 09:49 By tiisetso malepa
Hlompho Kekana is one of the most decorated players in the history of the Premier Soccer League.
Hlompho Kekana is one of the most decorated players in the history of the Premier Soccer League.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Hlompho Kekana’s memorable time at Mamelodi Sundowns is over.

The 36-year-old Zebediela-born utility midfielder, who will go down as a Sundowns icon and legend, penned a classy farewell to everyone associated with the club in what is seemingly the former Bafana Bafana star’s confirmation that he will not play for the Brazilians again.

TimesLIVE broke the story of Kekana parting ways with the Chloorkop side last week and that the former Black Leopards, SuperSport United and Bloemfontein Celtic strongman was not part of Sundowns' plans for the current 2021/22 season.

The story stated that Sundowns and Kekana were in discussions with a view to finding a way forward and it appears now that those talks have yielded no positive results, with the player not sending out a joint statement with the club.

The combative midfielder was signed by Pitso Mosimane from Celtic exactly 10 years ago on an initial three-year contract and went on to captain the club as they conquered the continent, becoming the first Sundowns skipper to lift the Caf Champions League and Caf Super Cup, as the Brazilians swept all before them in 2016 and 2017 respectively.  

“Today marks the 10th anniversary of me signing with Mamelodi Sundowns. In 2011, the opportunity to play for this team was one I couldn't let pass me by,” Kekana wrote in a statement he posted on his social media pages.

“This past decade has reminded me what is meant by 'the sky is the limit' and the success on the field is something that as a little boy, playing soccer on the streets of ZB [Zebediela], I could only dream of.”

The Sundowns supporters will have memories of Kekana galore that they will take with them to their graves.

You simply cannot put a price to the contribution he has made to the club’s domestic and continental success and SA football in general.

But since Mosimane left Sundowns for Egyptian giants Al Ahly in October last year, and was replaced with his assistants Manqoba Mngqithi, Rulani Mokwena and senior coach Steve Komphela, it became apparent that Kekana’s days at Chloorkop were numbered, and he has been increasingly marginalised despite thriving in the previous season.

“There have been some beautiful memories, adventures and stories that the people who shared the journey alongside me, have lived.

“Airplanes and busses, time spent at airports, the opportunity to interact with people from across the continent and even beyond.

“I've got to see what Mamelodi Sundowns means to people. I've got the opportunity to captain the side and develop my leadership skills.

“I've got to learn lessons about football, business and life from coaches, teammates, and so many other great people and beautiful souls who make the club run and try to make things easy for us players,” Kekana said.

Sundowns have a history of absorbing their legendary former players into the coaching structures, as seen with the likes of Themba Mnguni, Godfrey Sapula and recently Peter Ndlovu and Surprise Moriri.

“Cheers to 10 years of memories, lessons and growth. I am grateful to have got to be part of and help build on the legacy of this wonderful club.”

Kekana did not indicate what his next move would be, and while he won't be short of suitors lining up for his signature, Swallows were previously rumoured to be leading the race.

With Gavin Hunt, a coach with whom Kekana won two Premiership titles at SuperSport, now coaching Chippa United, a potential reunion is also on the cards, though that remains to be seen.

MORE:

Broke city finds R27m to pay PSL club

Premier Soccer League club Maritzburg United has divided its hometown, causing an uproar with a R27m request for funding from the city that was ...
News
2 days ago

Broos names Williams as Bafana Bafana skipper, Tau deputy captain

Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams will don the captain's armband when Bafana Bafana face Zimbabwe and Ghana in two crucial back-to-back 2022 Fifa World Cup ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Wayne Rooney says Cristiano Ronaldo should be played as a striker

Manchester United should play Cristiano Ronaldo as a striker if they are to get the best out of the 36-year-old, who has returned to the Premier ...
Sport
1 day ago

Arrows coach Seema happy with draw against Sundowns in home cup semifinal

Lehlohonolo Seema will take a draw at home any day when playing against Mamelodi Sundowns, even if it means the result could hurt Lamontville Golden ...
Sport
23 hours ago

City coach Tinkler and his Swallows counterpart Truter's views differ after goalless draw

Cape Town City and Swallows played to an exciting goalless draw in their first leg MTN8 semi-final in Athlone on Sunday but anyone who watched the ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Tau on criticism of his move to Al Ahly: 'People will always have opinions'

Percy Tau has dismissed the views of those who have criticised his decision to leave English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion and move to ...
Sport
16 hours ago

Swallows coach Truter not happy with team logistics and preparations for trip to Cape Town

Swallows coach Brandon Truter seemed to suggest that the team’s management dropped the ball after he said he was unimpressed with the logistics and ...
Sport
14 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Klopp questions 'double punishment' after Chelsea see red Soccer
  2. Pitso Mosimane makes his stand in Egypt Sport
  3. Kekana will not play for Sundowns again, with club making alternative offers Soccer
  4. Alleged racism debacle & Enoch Nkwe departure exposes the shame of SA cricket Sport
  5. Ndah lê die ding: Pirates’ new man promises to deliver Sport

Latest Videos

Babita Deokaran's six suspected killers appear in court for first time
'We will hunt you down': Biden vows to punish Kabul suicide attacks which ...