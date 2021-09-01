Sekhukhune Zim star Sarupinda relishing chance to play alongside Billiat, Musona against Bafana

Sekhukhune United midfielder Blessing Sarupinda grew up idolising Zimbabwe stalwarts Khama Billiat and Knowledge Musona.

It will be nothing short of a child in a candy store scenario when he links up with the Warriors squad to play Bafana Bafana in their opening 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers in Harare on Friday.

The 22-year-old, who joined Premiership newcomers Sekhukhune this month, said it is a blessing for him to be presented with an opportunity to rub shoulders with his childhood heroes, who he today calls national teammates.

Croatian coach Zdravko Logarušić’s Warriors and Belgian Hugo Broos’ Bafana will kick off their qualifying campaign at the National Stadium knowing only the winners of this group, which also includes Ethiopia, will progress to the final qualifying playoffs for a ticket to Qatar next year.

“I feel great. I feel good and I want to thank the Almighty for this opportunity. It is a dream coming true for me,” Sarupinda said..

“It is a good experience to play with big players like Billiat and Musona.

"You learn a lot from these guys because they have been at the highest level in football, for around 10 years, so it is a good feeling for me.”

Sarupinda was so impressive for the Warriors in his maiden call up during the recent Cosafa Cup in Gqeberha in June that Croatian mentor Logarušić rewarded him with a place in the squad for the crucial World Cup qualifiers.

“Maybe I played the way he wanted me to play because I was playing under his instructions and doing things he wanted.

“Maybe that is why he has called me to the senior national team. I really appreciate the opportunity.

“It is not easy and I need to keep going, keep on working very hard and also put the badge of my team Sekhukhune high.”

Meanwhile, reports in the landlocked country say the Warriors may be without their regulars for the Bafana match, but Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) chiefs were said to be trying to get English Premier League side Aston Vila to allow maverick midfielder Marvelous Nakamba to travel to Harare.

Nakamba is one of the seven England-based Warriors players who are highly unlikely to make the trip after the Premier League and the Championship clubs voted against the release of players travelling to countries red-listed in the UK’s Covid-19 regulations as high risk zones.

The English clubs are worried these players will miss some league matches upon arrival back in the UK as they would have to undergo a 10-day mandatory quarantine period.

The Warriors general manager Wellington Mupandare was quoted as saying in News Day that Zifa was comforted by the news that Argentina announced on Sunday that their Villa Park-based stars goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and midfielder Emiliano Buendia were available.

Martinez and Buendia were joined by Tottenham Hotspurs’ Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero.

Argentina, like Zimbabwe, is also on the UK’s red list and Villa will be guilty of inconsistency in application of their Covid-19 regulations if they don’t release Nakamba.

Mupandare said he and other Zifa officials have constantly been on the phone and churning out e-mails to twist the arms of some clubs.

“A precedent has been set so we have written to Aston Villa again and we are hopeful this time they will let Marvelous Nakamba come,” Mupandare told News Day.

The Warriors may be racing against time to get all their regulars for this match but they will still pose great danger to Bafana with DStv Premiership stars such as Sarupinda, Billiat, Kuda Mahachi, Onismor Bhasera and veteran goalkeeper Washington Arubi.

Former Orlando Pirates defender Marshall Munetsi, who is now an enforcer at French club Stade Reims and played against Lionel Messi’s PSG in a league match at the weekend, is also part of the Warriors squad.