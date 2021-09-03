Soccer

SportsLIVE with BBK

PODCAST | Bafana’s new beginning under Broos

Bareng-Batho Kortjaas Sports editor and columnist: Sunday Times
03 September 2021 - 11:27 By Paige Muller
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is overseeing crucial 2022 World Cup qualifying matches in the coming days.
Colleague and senior journalist Mahlatse Mphahlele joins host BBK as we sink our teeth into Bafana Bafana starting their gruelling qualifying campaign for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar and the team builds anew yet again, this time under new boss Hugo Broos.

Hopefully the new broom with sweep clean. 

Lets kick off: 

