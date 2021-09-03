SportsLIVE with BBK
PODCAST | Bafana’s new beginning under Broos
03 September 2021 - 11:27
Colleague and senior journalist Mahlatse Mphahlele joins host BBK as we sink our teeth into Bafana Bafana starting their gruelling qualifying campaign for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar and the team builds anew yet again, this time under new boss Hugo Broos.
Hopefully the new broom with sweep clean.
Lets kick off:
