WATCH | Orlando Pirates team gets vaccinated, calls on supporters to follow suit

Orlando Pirates has called on Buccaneers supporters and football fans at large to do the “right thing” by getting vaccinated.

This week, the Orlando Pirates squad got vaccinated and encouraged South African to do the same.

“If we act together now, we can be together in the future,” said the team in a video.

Orlando Pirates coach Mandla Ncikazi said he was “afraid” but after getting the jab, he was “not feeling anything”.

“It is good to be here. I am one person who has always been afraid of everything that has been said but I can tell you now I am not feeling anything,” said Ncikazi.

He said he was proud of himself for getting vaccinated, saying in the future he would like to see spectators back enjoying football at matches.

“I encourage all South Africans to go vaccinate. Let's save our country, let's get rid of this pandemic. It would be nice if everybody does this so we can see the spectators back in our fields and enjoy the game.”