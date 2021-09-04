Soccer

Hugo Broos concerned about Bafana’s offensive play ahead of showdown with Ghana

04 September 2021 - 10:30
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos hoping for a better attacking display against Ghana.
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos hoping for a better attacking display against Ghana.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has pointed out that their offensive play was not up to the required standard in their goalless draw in a 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe in Harare on Friday.

Bafana dropped their first points of this qualification programme but they are sitting second behind Ghana who beat Ethiopia 1-0 in the other match of the Group G at the Cape Coast Stadium on Friday.

Reflecting on his first match as Bafana coach, Broos said he was satisfied by the overall performance and the mentality of the players but raised concerns about their offensive play.

“First of all I am happy with the mentality of the players, I thought the players showed strong mentality which was good for me,” he said.

“Defensively I think it was all right, we didn’t give too many chances to Zimbabwe because the defence was there and I am happy about that. But at the other side if the field you have to score goals to win games and we were not good offensively.

“We must work on that in the coming week and months because to win matches you have to score. This was for us a problem because at this level we have to be more dangerous.

“Sometimes we have to move more quickly to get to the other side of the field and give the opponent problems. These are some of the things that we have to work on and at the moment we have two days to work until the next match. It will not be OK immediately but we need some time to work on things that didn’t work properly for us.

“There were a lot of things that we worked on in the week in the build-up to the match and I am very happy that the players are listening and trying to do what we ask. But again [it] is the beginning of fighting and you can’t do everything and that’s why we have to continue working.”

Broos also explained his second-half changes that saw Luther Singh, Gift Links and Percy Tau replaced by Victor Letsoalo, Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Sipho Mbule respectively.

“Gift Links was not really in the game in the first half and that is the reason we changed him at half time and with Percy I think you can see that at the moment he is not in the best shape.

“It is something in the next week that he (Tau) must work on but he remains a good player and that’s the reason he stayed for longer in the game. I hope that in the next games in October and November we will have a better Percy. I thought Teboho Mokoena and Mothobi Mvala played very well and it was OK.”

MORE

Bafana play to goalless draw with Zimbabwe in opening World Cup qualifier

Bafana Bafana were held to a goalless draw by motivated Zimbabwe during their first 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup qualifier that was played at the Harare ...
Sport
17 hours ago

PODCAST | Bafana’s new beginning under Broos

Colleague and senior journalist Mahlatse Mphahlele joins host BBK, as we sink our teeth into Bafana Bafana
Sport
23 hours ago

To represent SA the highlight of my career, says Bafana midfielder Mothobi Mvala

Mamelodi Sundowns defensive midfielder Mothobi Mvala has assured the nation he is "fit" and "ready to represent" South Africa ahead of their ...
Sport
21 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Orlando Pirates team gets vaccinated, calls on supporters to follow suit Soccer
  2. Why the Springbok scrumhalf pecking order behind Faf de Klerk remains uncertain Rugby
  3. Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber brushes off criticism from former All Blacks ... Rugby
  4. Coach Hugo Broos names his Bafana Bafana starting XI for Zimbabwe World Cup ... Soccer
  5. 'Cheers to 10 years of memories' - Kekana bids farewell to Sundowns Soccer

Latest Videos

More freedom is coming for vaccinated people, says Phaahla
Motorists trapped in cars as flash floods pummel New York

Related articles

  1. We demand qualification for next Afcon and success in the World Cup qualifiers, ... Soccer
  2. Bafana coach Broos happy with Harare pitch ahead of World Cup qualifier against ... Soccer
  3. I am always ready, says Kaizer Chiefs defender Njabulo Ngcobo Soccer