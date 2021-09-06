Bafana looking to dim 'confident' Black Stars in crunch World Cup tie

Bafana Bafana striker Percy Tau expects Ghana to have their tails up when the West Africans visit FNB Stadium in a 2022 World Cup qualifier on Monday night.

Ghana are top of Group G after beating Ethiopia 1-0 last week, and Tau expects the Black Stars to have a confident swagger in their step as Bafana could only manage a 0-0 draw against Zimbabwe in their game on Friday.

“Everybody in the camp is looking forward to this game,” he said.

“It will be a different ball game. They have won [against Ethiopia] so they are in a good mood for sure.

“But we are looking forward to the game, and we know them better now. It is going to be different. They are on top of the group and we are chasing.

“But we will fight, we will fight.”