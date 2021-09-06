Soccer

Ronaldo released by Portugal, gets Man United number seven jersey again

06 September 2021 - 15:33 By Reuters
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to make his second 'debut' against Newcastle United at Old Trafford on September 11.
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to make his second 'debut' against Newcastle United at Old Trafford on September 11.
Image: PEDRO NUNES

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been released from the national team squad after picking up a one-game suspension following their 2-1 victory over Ireland on Wednesday, the country's football federation said in a statement.

The 36-year-old headed two late goals to give Portugal a 2-1 victory in their World Cup qualifier and received a caution for taking his shirt off while celebrating the winner, meaning he would miss the trip to Azerbaijan on Tuesday.

The Portugal captain will also miss Saturday's friendly against World Cup hosts Qatar in Hungary.

His release allows him to travel to England earlier than expected, giving him time to quarantine before he can start training with Manchester United ahead of a potential second 'debut' at home against Newcastle United on September 11.

The Old Trafford club said Ronaldo will wear their number seven jersey once again.

Ronaldo spent six seasons at United between 2003 and 2009, winning eight major trophies, and rejoined them this week from Juventus on a two-year deal.

He donned the number seven shirt during his first stint at the club, following in the footsteps of great United players including George Best, Bryan Robson, Eric Cantona and David Beckham.

United striker Edinson Cavani, who wore number seven last season and in the 1-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, will switch to 21 -- the number he wears on international duty for Uruguay.

"I wasn't sure if it would be possible to have the number seven shirt again, so I would like to say a huge thank you to Edi for this incredible gesture," Ronaldo said on United's Twitter feed. 

MORE:

Bafana Bafana intend to take the fight to Ghana

Bafana Bafana intend to take the fight to Ghana when they host the West Africans in a crucial 2022 World Cup qualifier at FNB Stadium on Monday.
Sport
23 hours ago

WATCH | Relieved Moroccan footballers burst into song after escaping Guinea coup

Relieved Moroccan footballers and support staff sang a hearty rendition of the national anthem as they departed Guinea after being holed up in their ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Bafana looking to dim 'confident' Black Stars in crunch World Cup tie

Bafana Bafana striker Percy Tau expects Ghana to have their tails up when the West Africans visit FNB Stadium in a 2022 World Cup qualifier on Monday ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Brazil vs Argentina suspended after health officials intervene over Covid-19 quarantine breach

A World Cup qualifier between Argentina and Brazil was suspended amid farcical scenes on Sunday after Brazilian health authorities accused a number ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Richard Ofori talks tough ahead of Ghana’s clash against Bafana Bafana

Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori is looking forward to reacquainting himself with old friends when the West Africans face Bafana Bafana in a crunch ...
Sport
4 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. BARENG BATHO-KORTJAAS | Were Hlompho Kekana a weapon, he'd be a rocket launcher Sport
  2. Ivan stays … but critics question decision after Lions' woeful Currie Cup form Sport
  3. Bulls stampede into Currie Cup final Rugby
  4. WATCH | Orlando Pirates team gets vaccinated, calls on supporters to follow suit Soccer
  5. Hugo Broos concerned about Bafana’s offensive play ahead of showdown with Ghana Soccer

Latest Videos

Playful President Ramaphosa on unemployment, Marikana and Covid at Q&A in ...
More freedom is coming for vaccinated people, says Phaahla