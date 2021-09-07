Soccer

Barcelona president Joan Laporta insists Super League still alive

07 September 2021 - 12:56 By Reuters
Barcelona president Joan Laporta says the three clubs remaining in the Super League project are winning court cases in their favour.
Barcelona president Joan Laporta says the three clubs remaining in the Super League project are winning court cases in their favour.
Image: REUTERS/Albert Gea

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has insisted that the Super League project is still alive, despite the withdrawal earlier this year of the majority of founding clubs.

The Catalans, along with Real Madrid and Juventus are the only three clubs remaining in the seemingly doomed breakaway competition, which was announced in April with 12 founding clubs.

The other nine have all withdrawn and signed agreements with UEFA prohibiting them from repeating their actions, but Laporta said Barca were still moving forwards with the plans.

"The project is alive. The three clubs who are defending the project are winning all the court cases," Laporta told television channel Esport 3.

"UEFA cannot stop it, and the pressure on English clubs, who were those behind the plans, hasn't had any effect.

"Granted, it could have been presented in a better way."

Surprisingly given Barca's dire financial situation, Laporta said that when he became Barca president he spoke to Paris St Germain forward Neymar about the prospect of returning to Barca, with the player trying to instigate the move.

"We tried to sign Neymar. He contacted us, and he wanted to come - he was crazy to come back to the club," Laporta said.

"However, back then we interpreted (LaLiga's) Financial Fair Play in another way.

"If we hadn't have done so, we wouldn't have made him an offer." 

MORE:

Hlongwane scores lone strike as Bafana Bafana leave it late to beat Ghana

Bafana Bafana made heavy weather of disposing of Ghana and needed a late lone strike from Bongukuhle Hlongwane to finally ease past the West Africans ...
Sport
17 hours ago

Ronaldo released by Portugal, gets Man United number seven jersey again

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been released from the national team squad after picking up a one-game suspension following their 2-1 victory ...
Sport
23 hours ago

WATCH | Relieved Moroccan footballers burst into song after escaping Guinea coup

Relieved Moroccan footballers and support staff sang a hearty rendition of the national anthem as they departed Guinea after being holed up in their ...
Sport
1 day ago

Bafana looking to dim 'confident' Black Stars in crunch World Cup tie

Bafana Bafana striker Percy Tau expects Ghana to have their tails up when the West Africans visit FNB Stadium in a 2022 World Cup qualifier on Monday ...
Sport
1 day ago

'Now we're going to win the World Cup' - SA celebrates Bafana’s victory over Ghana

"We are Bafana Bafana, bring on Europe," wrote one fan hilariously.
Sport
6 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. BARENG BATHO-KORTJAAS | Were Hlompho Kekana a weapon, he'd be a rocket launcher Sport
  2. Richard Ofori talks tough ahead of Ghana’s clash against Bafana Bafana Soccer
  3. Ivan stays … but critics question decision after Lions' woeful Currie Cup form Sport
  4. 'Now we're going to win the World Cup' - SA celebrates Bafana’s victory over ... Soccer
  5. Hlongwane scores lone strike as Bafana Bafana leave it late to beat Ghana Soccer

Latest Videos

Playful President Ramaphosa on unemployment, Marikana and Covid at Q&A in ...
More freedom is coming for vaccinated people, says Phaahla