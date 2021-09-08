Broos wants Bafana to follow Ghana win with two against Ethiopia

Hugo Broos has set a target of victories in Bafana Bafana’s next two matches against Ethiopia to stand a good chance of winning their 2022 World Cup qualifying group.

Broos has stressed that as he rebuilds selecting a youthful combination, Bafana may not qualify for Qatar 2022. But, and especially after SA’s bright start with a draw away to Zimbabwe and win at home to Ghana, the coach has always stressed Bafana will try to reach the global showpiece.

It’s a tough ask. Group A opponents Ghana, Ethiopia and Zimbabwe all qualified for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations but Bafana did not. SA have a long road ahead to win Group A, let alone then progress past the tough final round, home-and-away playoff match, to reach Qatar.

However, Broos believes — buoyed especially by the win against the Black Stars — his young Bafana can at least complete the first part of that equation and win Group A by beating Ethiopia away (October 6) and home (October 10) next month.

“In the qualifiers for the World Cup or Afcon it’s very important you win your home games,” the 69-year-old Belgian said after Bongokuhle Hlongwane’s 83rd-minute strike secured a 1-0 victory against Ghana at FNB Stadium on Monday evening.

“Every point you lose in home games is something you have to get back away, and that is always more difficult. But if you want to be first in the group you need to win once away.

“For the moment we do what we have to do, but we now have two games against Ethiopia and I would like to win them both. I think if we succeed in that, then we will be very close.

“ Winning this game [against Ghana] gives us enormous confidence. We played against a very strong team and won.

“To win tonight will give us something that has been very important for the next games.”

Broos’ new-look and adventurously young SA drew 0-0, understandably somewhat patchily, against Zimbabwe in Harare on Friday in the coach’s first match in charge.

They improved to a large degree in shape and purpose edging admittedly understrength group favourites Ghana in a result that will come as a significant boost to a young squad’s confidence, and Broos’ intentions fielding them.