‘Sometimes players call me Mr Ref' - PSL referee Akhona Makalima

When you see Premier Soccer League (PSL) referee Akhona Makalima flash a brief smile during the match, it is probably because one of the players has shouted “Mr Ref” in her direction.

It is a reference she doesn't like but has had to reluctantly learn to live with over a period of time, because the players often inadvertently refer to her as such in the heat of battle.

The 30-year-old Makalina, who recently walked away with the Estée Lauder Style Star of the Year Award at the Momentum gsport Awards, said she always sees the funny side of it because players sometimes genuinely don't know what to call her on the field.

“Some of the funny moments are when players don’t know what to call me. I am called ‘Mr Ref’, ‘Ma'am Ref’ or ‘Ausi Ref’, or whatever comes to their mind, and I find it very funny,” said Makalina who calls herself “SheRef”.

“During an exchange in a game, a player will call me ‘Mr Ref’ if they don’t like my decision or whatever the situation is at that time, but they will quickly apologise and I will say it's fine. Those are some of the crazy moments that I encounter a lot in my line of work as a referee and I am OK with whatever they call me.”