Billiat travelling back to Chiefs as Baxter eyes Manyama as supersub

Lebogang Manyama is back in full training but can at most be used from the bench, while Khama Billiat is only expected back from international duty on Friday morning, Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter said ahead of his team's big matchup against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Baxter said he will consider using midfield, wide or attacking star Manyama as an impact player in the DStv Premiership matchup between two early title contenders at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday. Cryptically, the coach added he has a “role in mind” for the versatile ex-PSL Player of the Season, without divulging what that is.

“Lebo's been training with us now - as he started training we were 'rehab-ing' him into training,” Chiefs' coach said.

“He had a deficiency in strength that we weren't happy with so we didn't put him into normal training - he was having modified training.

“He's now in full training, and he played 15 minutes in a friendly game at FNB. And he played very well, and he's fired up and wants to be involved now.

“Can he play a full game? No, not at all. But can he be on the bench and be an impact player? Probably now he can.

“Everybody understands what he brings to the team - that extra bit of quality, experience, and when he's fired up and concentrating he does have that little bit extra.

“You can play him in two or three positions, but I've got one role I want him to play for us, and he's been doing that in training very well.”

Billiat put in a bright shift at false No 9 in Amakhosi's exciting 2-1 win against Baroka FC at FNB Stadium in their last match, the Zimbabwean scoring in the ninth minute and showing glimpses of an old understanding with on-fire Chiefs signing and ex-Sundowns teammate Keagan Dolly.