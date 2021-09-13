Royal AM fans congratulate MaMkhize after team wins their first match

Fans of DStv Premiership newcomers Royal AM are beaming with pride after the team won their first match against Chippa United at Chatsworth Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Some fans attributed the 1-0 win to Shauwn Mkhize being an inspiration to the players.

The new club is the amalgamation of Bloemfontein Celtics and Royal. KwaZulu-Natal-based businesswoman and reality TV star Mkhize bought Celtic's top-flight status last month and relocated the club to Pietermaritzburg before renaming it Royal AM.

In the same month, the team lost two matches to Swallows FC and Cape Town City.

Mkhize said she was unfazed by the losses, which she said were caused by the abrupt changes in the team.

“For the team assembled in four days without a preseason to hold one of the strongest teams [in the league] for 92 minutes was not a bad start. Lack of concentration in the dying minutes cost us one point. We will take it and learn from our mistakes,” she said.

After the Sunday match, Mkhize commended the team for their hard work.

“This match was personal. We gave them for free last time. They had to show some remorse because this time we had to fight for it on the field of play,” she posted on Instagram.

Here are some of the reactions: