Soccer

Royal AM fans congratulate MaMkhize after team wins their first match

13 September 2021 - 13:05
Levy Mashiane of Royal AM challenged by Riaan Hanamub and Maloisane Mokhele of Chippa United during the DStv Premiership match at Chatsworth Stadium on September 12 2021 in Durban.
Levy Mashiane of Royal AM challenged by Riaan Hanamub and Maloisane Mokhele of Chippa United during the DStv Premiership match at Chatsworth Stadium on September 12 2021 in Durban.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix/Gallo Images

Fans of DStv Premiership newcomers Royal AM are beaming with pride after the team won their first match against Chippa United at Chatsworth Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Some fans attributed the 1-0 win to Shauwn Mkhize being an inspiration to the players.

The new club is the amalgamation of Bloemfontein Celtics and Royal. KwaZulu-Natal-based businesswoman and reality TV star Mkhize bought Celtic's top-flight status last month and relocated the club to Pietermaritzburg before renaming it Royal AM.

In the same month, the team lost two matches to Swallows FC and Cape Town City. 

Mkhize said she was unfazed by the losses, which she said were caused by the abrupt changes in the team. 

“For the team assembled in four days without a preseason to hold one of the strongest teams [in the league] for 92 minutes was not a bad start. Lack of concentration in the dying minutes cost us one point. We will take it and learn from our mistakes,” she said. 

After the Sunday match, Mkhize commended the team for their hard work.

“This match was personal. We gave them for free last time. They had to show some remorse because this time we had to fight for it on the field of play,” she posted on Instagram.

Here are some of the reactions: 

Royal AM finally win their first match in the premiership, hand Chippa maiden defeat

Newcomers Royal AM finally won their first match in the premiership when they beat Chippa United to hand the Gqberha side their maiden defeat of the ...
Sport
21 hours ago

'They should've let Arthur Zwane lead the team' — Chiefs fans deep in their feels after Sundowns loss

"We have signed quality players. We have a wrong coach," claimed one fan.
Sport
6 hours ago

Steve Barker targets maximum points for Stellenbosch against Sekhukhune

Stellenbosch FC head coach Steve Barker says the international break has its advantages as his side looks to rebuild squad morale within the camp.
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | We have learnt to be careful about Bafana Bafana ... Sport
  2. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | Were Hlompho Kekana a weapon, he'd be a rocket launcher Sport
  3. 'They should've let Arthur Zwane lead the team' — Chiefs fans deep in their ... Soccer
  4. AmaZulu suffer home setback against Malawi's Bullets in Champions League Soccer
  5. Chiefs coach Baxter: Win against Sundowns 'a nice-to-have, not a must-have' Soccer

Latest Videos

Policewoman caught on camera allegedly telling hitman how to kill sister & ...
Adjusted level 2 announced by Ramaphosa after 535 days of lockdown