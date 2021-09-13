Soccer

Truter unhappy with his forwards after Birds are plucked by Pirates

13 September 2021 - 07:22 By Marc Strydom
Ruzaigh Gamaildien of Swallows FC is shadowed by Orlando Pirates' Terrence Dzvukamanja in the DStv Premiership match at Orlando Stadium on September 11 2021.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix/Gallo Images

Swallows FC coach Brandon Truter was disappointed in how his attack did not function, and said Orlando Pirates were the hungrier team for their 1-0 DStv Premiership win against the Birds on Saturday.

Truter said he expected more penetration from his three-man attack of wingers Monnapule Saleng and Dillon Solomons and striker Ruzaigh Gamildien in the clash at Orlando Stadium.

“We weren't our normal selves on the basis of our previous matches and stats. Our front three just didn't function. We didn't get much from Solomons and Monnapule,” Truter said.

“King Ndlovu came on and also nothing from him. Yes, hard workers but offensive players should be creating and I felt we didn't create enough.

“We had one or two moments, the same as Pirates, but the difference was they capitalised on theirs and we didn't.

“I wouldn't say a fair result but well done to Pirates for getting the three points.”

Pirates notched their first win of 2021-22 in their fifth match, and first in three for co-caretaker coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids.

Bucs also gained revenge for their 1-0 MTN8 quarterfinal loss against Swallows last month, the result that was the final straw leading to head coach Josef Zinnbauer’s resignation.

“The difference was that they overloaded their midfield,” Truter said when asked what the difference in Pirates was in the two matches.

“They knew we were going to park our fullbacks inside. They gave us the wings and we didn't get down the wings.

“Then on the transition, where there was a set play, where there was a turnover in their half, they looked very dangerous at times, almost a different team.

“I think the hunger from Pirates, the will to win, was greater than their previous matches. I think the MTN8 also fuelled that fire in the Pirates camp by wanting to get revenge for that result.

“But we should have been up to it. They wanted it a bit more. That's why I feel my players still have a few minutes or more left in the tank than usual.”

Swallows meet SuperSport United next at Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday.

