WATCH | Sundowns and Galaxy players take Covid-19 vaccine jabs

Sundowns were joined on the charm offensive by Gauteng-based Mpumalanga Premiership club TS Galaxy, who inoculated their playing squad in a separate vaccination drive in Sandton.

Newly appointed Galaxy captain Mxolisi Macuphu and assistant coach and former Bafana Bafana striker Shaun Bartlett led the club’s drive.

“We felt the need as a club to put the message out there that it is important to vaccinate. Personally I have had [my jab] about a month or so ago,” said Bartlett.

“For me it is to influence my players and the technical team to go and have it. Sometimes as sports personalities we have to use our voices and this the best way to do it.

“Sometimes you don’t have to say much. I think the image alone of the players getting vaccinated today will show the confidence and trust that is needed.

“Too many fake messages are going around about the vaccine and I think to get things back to normal we need to do this. It is important for us as a club to get the fans back into the stadiums.

“We trust the vaccine and that is why we are doing it today.”