Xoki keeps a positive outlook ahead of Usuthu's league tie against SuperSport

AmaZulu will be desperate to get their season back on track when they host SuperSport United in a DStv Premiership tie at the Kings Park Stadium in Durban on Tuesday.

Last season's runners-up are yet to register a victory this season after losing their opening match against defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 and drawing 0-0 at home against Swallows.

The Durban club were also unlucky not to score a single goal despite creating numerous opportunities in their 1-0 home defeat to Malawian club Nyasa Big Bullets in the first leg of the Caf Champions League preliminary round on Friday.

Usuthu will have to beat Big Bullets in Malawi on Saturday to progress to the first round of the Champions League, where DR Congo club and five-time champions TP Mazembe await the winner of the clash.

Speaking ahead of playing SuperSport, Usuthu skipper Makhehleni Makhaula and defender Tapelo Xoki agreed they have to win to bring confidence back into the side ahead of their trip to Blantyre later in the week.

“It’s a must-win match for us because we’ve lost games in this season. It’s about time we take these three points and put them in the bag,” said Makhaula.

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy highlighted the fact that the club failed to sign a striker in the off season, and that’s one of the reasons they’ve been failing to score goals with Lehlohonolo Majoro, Siphelele Mthembu and Bongi Ntuli yet to find the back of the net in the club’s first three games this season.