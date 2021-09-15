Soccer

Jordaan meeting Infantino over Club World Cup, says Safa CEO Motlanthe

15 September 2021 - 09:53 By Ofentse Ratsie
SA Football Association president Danny Jordaan with CEO Tebogo Motlanthe.
SA Football Association president Danny Jordaan with CEO Tebogo Motlanthe.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

SA Football Association (Safa) CEO Tebogo Motlanthe has confirmed interest in hosting the 2021 Fifa Club World Cup in December.

Fifa announced last week that Japan had withdrawn from hosting the competition because of the Covid-19 pandemic, citing fears he tournament would cause a rise in infections in a country that recently staged the Summer Olympics and Paralympics.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Tuesday Motlanthe said Safa President Danny Jordaan will travel to Ethiopia to engage with Fifa bosses over the possibility of hosting the tournament.

“The president [Danny Jordaan] is going to Ethiopia to meet Fifa secretary [Fatma Samoura] and Fifa president [Gianni Infantino],” Motlanthe said.

“The matter is going to sit in front of the [Safa] NEC after we have gathered all the facts.

“We are still on fact-finding mission and once we have all the information, the NEC will make a decision.”

Motlanthe said SA has what it takes to host a tournament of such a magnitude, referring to the 2010 World Cup stadiums.

“We have the facilities,” he said.

“We are saying we also think when it comes to adding value in promoting government’s vaccination drive o and economic stimulus it will be a bonus for us.

“We will have to check all the aspects. As soon as the NEC agrees we will call a press conference and announce our position.”

Government has said when it reopens sports stadiums, only fans who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will be allowed entry.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced an easing of lockdown restrictions countrywide on Sunday.

READ MORE

EDITORIAL | Fifa Club World Cup offers a chance for return to normalcy

Opportunity is knocking on SA’s door and we must take it, as long as we do it safely
Opinion & Analysis
16 hours ago

Broos wants Bafana to follow Ghana win with two against Ethiopia

Hugo Broos has set a target of victories in Bafana Bafana’s next two matches against Ethiopia to stand a good chance of winning their 2022 World Cup ...
Sport
1 week ago

Young guns help usher Bafana into brave new era under Broos

Bafana boss Hugo Broos on his Bafana youngsters: ‘I want to build a team for years to come’
Sport
1 week ago

Ghana coach Akonnor: Europe's controversial red list affected Black Stars

European countries’ controversial red list of countries with a high degree of risk of Covid-19, which includes SA and denied Ghana a full-strength ...
Sport
1 week ago

Long way to go, but bright start for brave new Bafana era is a boost for Broos

Hugo Broos thought Bafana Bafana might get a win away against Zimbabwe then draw at home against Ghana, but that the Bafana Bafana coach’s young guns ...
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Benni McCarthy frustrated by AmaZulu's failure to sign a top striker Soccer
  2. 'They should've let Arthur Zwane lead the team' — Chiefs fans deep in their ... Soccer
  3. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | We have learnt to be careful about Bafana Bafana ... Sport
  4. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | Were Hlompho Kekana a weapon, he'd be a rocket launcher Sport
  5. Why Chiefs coach Baxter says he would not have allowed Manyama to take the ... Soccer

Latest Videos

‘A criminal for planting cabbage’: Tshwane resident fined R1,500 for growing ...
More harrowing footage reveals policewoman allegedly telling hitmen how to kill ...