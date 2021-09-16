Desiree Ellis names 20-player Banyana squad for Cosafa Cup

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has named her final 20-woman squad to participate in the 2020 Cosafa Women’s Championship in Gqeberha.

Ellis said she believes she has a selected a strong, balanced squad comprising of young talent and experience for what she expects will be tough competition.

The women’s national team is in Lagos, Nigeria, participating in the Aisha Buhari Cup that started on Wednesday and will conclude on Tuesday September 21.

Ellis's squad consists of 12 players who are part of the Buhari Cup while the notable addition is Bloemfontein Celtic forward Chabana Reitumetse, who will officially get her senior women’s international debut.

“Each tournament determines what happens in the next one and this is already our preparation for the Awcon [2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations] qualifiers,” Ellis said.

With her eyes set on the Nations Cup qualifiers, the coach has encouraged more players to get their travel documents to be ready for when national team opportunity knocks.

“We face challenges sometimes with a player who we want to be included in the squad, but do not have travel documents and that leaves the situation out of our hands,” she said.

Defending champions SA have won the Cosafa Cup a record six times and are gunning for their fourth title in a row.

Banyana play matches against Ghana on Friday and Nigeria on Tuesday, before returning home to begin preparations for the Cosafa Cup, which runs from November 3-14.

Banyana squad for Cosafa Women's Championship

Goalkeepers:

Kaylin Swart (JVW FC)

Mapaseka Mpuru (University of Pretoria)

Defenders:

Karabo Makhurubetshi (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Tiisetso Makhubela (Tshwane University of Technology)

Bambanani Mbane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Ongeziwe Ndlangisa (Sunflower)

Janine Van Wyk (Glasgow City)

Koketso Tlailane (Tshwane University of Technology)

Midfielders:

Mamello Makhabane (JVW FC)

Oratile Mokwena (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Gabriela Salgado (JVW FC)

Noxolo Cesane (University of Western Cape)

Robyn Moodaly (JVW FC)

Sibulele Holweni (University of Western Cape)

Forwards:

Melinda Kgadiete (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Ntombifikile Ndlovu (Sunflower)

Kgaelebane Mohlakoana (Bloemfontein Celtic)

Amanda Mthandi (University of Johannesburg)

Rhoda Mulaudzi (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Chabana Reitumetse (Bloemfontein Celtic).