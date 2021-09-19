Soccer

Thiago Silva, Kante and Rudiger on target as Chelsea crush Tottenham to go joint top

19 September 2021 - 19:36 By Reuters
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and Romelu Lukaku celebrate after the match.
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and Romelu Lukaku celebrate after the match.
Image: REUTERS/Tony Obrien

Chelsea's dominant second-half performance was rewarded with goals for Thiago Silva, N'Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger in a comfortable 3-0 victory at London rivals Tottenham Hotspur that sent them joint top of the Premier League on Sunday.

The emphatic scoreline did not look likely in the first half as the home side's energetic display allowed them to more than match Chelsea.

But Spurs simply had no answer when the Blues found another couple of gears after the break.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel's decision to replace Mason Mount with Kante at halftime proved a masterstroke as the French midfielder helped the visitors seize control and ease to a victory that sent out an ominous warning in the title race.

Thiago's header gave Chelsea the lead in the 49th minute and when Kante's deflected shot crept past Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris shortly after there was no way back for the deflated hosts.

Rudiger's late strike was enough to give Chelsea an identical record to Liverpool with the two sides on 13 points from five games, both having scored 12 goals and conceded one.

On the day Tottenham mourned the passing of Jimmy Greaves, the club's greatest-ever scorer, their modern-day goal machine Harry Kane had another disappointing day and is yet to add to his 166 league goals for the club this season.

Spurs faded badly after the interval and their abysmal Premier League record against Chelsea now reads: played 59, won seven, drawn 20, lost 32.

After winning their first three Premier League games of the season 1-0 to lead the table, Totenham have now suffered back-to-back 3-0 reverses and have slipped to seventh.

"I was absolutely not happy with the first 45 minutes," Tuchel said.

"There were individual performances which were great in the first half from (keeper) Kepa and Thiago Silva.

"In general we lacked intent, energy and relentlessness in duels and 50-50 balls.

"We spoke about it at halftime. In the second half it was a very good performance and a deserved win."

ENERGETIC FOOTBALL

Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo handed a first league appearance of the season to powerful midfielder Tanguy Ndombele and he impressed in a first half in which the hosts' energetic football kept Chelsea on the back foot.

Spurs had a series of half chances and wasted a great opportunity when Son Heung-min's pass released Sergio Reguilon down the left but the Spanish full back could not pick out either of two team mates who were waiting in the area.

Son also had a fleeting chance when picked out by Giovani Lo Celso, yet despite Tottenham's impressive play there was always the sense that Chelsea had much more in the tank.

And so it proved.

Straight after the restart, Marcos Alonso's stretching volley forced Lloris into his first save of the match and a couple of minutes later Alonso swung over a corner that Thiago met with a powerful downward header that gave Lloris no chance.

All the belief Spurs had shown suddenly evaporated and they found themselves with a mountain to climb in the 57th minute as Kante's shot took a cruel deflection off Eric Dier's foot and dribbled into the corner off the post with Lloris wrong-footed.

Chelsea looked hungry for more goals and they got their third when Timo Werner picked out central defender Rudiger and he dispatched a low shot into the bottom corner.

MORE:

Kutumela scores his first Sundowns goal as the champions cruise past TS Galaxy

Goalkeeper Denis Onyango kept his fourth successive clean sheet and striker Thabiso Kutumela scored his first goal for Mamelodi Sundowns as the ...
Sport
1 hour ago

SuperSport barely raise a sweat as they comfortably clip flightless Swallows' wings

Supersport United barely raised a sweat as they made light work of a hapless Swallows FC to win this Dstv premiership match comfortably at ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Baxter apologises to Chiefs fans after Royal humiliation: 'The last 10-odd minutes were quite embarrassing'

Poor decisions and costly errors in moments of the game cost Kaizer Chiefs dearly in their 4-1 DStv Premiership humbling to Royal AM at FNB Stadium ...
Sport
6 hours ago

'We showed why we finished second,' says McCarthy after AmaZulu advance in Caf Champions League

Benni McCarthy said AmaZulu showed the same character that saw them finish as Premiership runners-up after Usuthu beat Nyasa Big Bullets 3-1 in the ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Kaizer Chiefs humiliated by KZN upstarts’ Royal flush

What seemed a bright start for Stuart Baxter's second era at Kaizer Chiefs has quickly deviated into the territory of loose and muddy, as fired-up ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. PSL charges Royal owner Shauwn Mkhize for alleged racist comment about judge Soccer
  2. Dolly: Kaizer Chiefs’ strikers ‘staying behind after training sessions’ Soccer
  3. MaMkhize celebrates in style after Royal AM humiliate Chiefs in their own ... Soccer
  4. Baxter on Chiefs' two Ngcobos: 'If I was a fan I would be asking the same ... Soccer
  5. MaMkhize: Royal ‘in no rush’ to compete with Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns Soccer

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu explains how she 'stole guns' from police station: more ...
Alleged killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu reduced to tears during testimony