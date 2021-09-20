Hunt wants to see Chippa defending better after disappointing loss against Orlando Pirates
Chippa United coach Gavin Hunt has admitted that his team is not going to score a lot of goals, and if they are to give themselves a chance to steal wins, they will have to defend a lot better than they did in their 3-1 defeat in a DStv Premiership match against Orlando Pirates at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday.
The Chilli Boys started better against the Bucs and took the lead via Phakamani Mahlambi’s strike in the 12th minute. Hunt was, however, not chuffed after seeing his charges fail to take advantage of the many opportunities they created and pay the price when Bucs came back with goals from Tshegofatso Mabasa, Abel Mabasa and Goodman Mosele to take all the three points
“Disappointing, really disappointing,” the former Kaizer Chiefs coach Hunt said.
“I thought we had the better chances of the two teams. They took theirs, we didn’t take ours and we've got to defend better.
“Defending has been the problem of the club for years and we’ve got to get our defending right. We’re not and ja, so we brought the big players back but they let us down in defence, that’s for sure.”
Hunt disagreed with the notion that his team stopped looking for opportunities to kill off the match after going ahead with Mahlambi’s goal.
“No, not at all, I disagree with that,” said Hunt.
“We should have been two, three nil up, so I disagree with that.”
Looking ahead to their next opponents, Stellenbosch FC away in Cape Town on Saturday, Hunt said they have to forget the Bucs result and work more on their defending.
“We have got to pick up the pieces and try to have clean sheets,” said the Chippa coach. “We’re not going to score [lots of] goals, I mean we don’t have (the means), so we’ve got to keep clean sheets and we can win games.”