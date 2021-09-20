Hunt wants to see Chippa defending better after disappointing loss against Orlando Pirates

Chippa United coach Gavin Hunt has admitted that his team is not going to score a lot of goals, and if they are to give themselves a chance to steal wins, they will have to defend a lot better than they did in their 3-1 defeat in a DStv Premiership match against Orlando Pirates at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday.

The Chilli Boys started better against the Bucs and took the lead via Phakamani Mahlambi’s strike in the 12th minute. Hunt was, however, not chuffed after seeing his charges fail to take advantage of the many opportunities they created and pay the price when Bucs came back with goals from Tshegofatso Mabasa, Abel Mabasa and Goodman Mosele to take all the three points

“Disappointing, really disappointing,” the former Kaizer Chiefs coach Hunt said.

“I thought we had the better chances of the two teams. They took theirs, we didn’t take ours and we've got to defend better.