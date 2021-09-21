Memela encouraged by Usuthu scoring ahead of a derby clash against neighbours Golden Arrows
AmaZulu playmaker Luvuyo Memela says the team is capable of scoring goals and is hoping they will prove their hunger to find the back of the net when they face Lamontville Golden Arrows in the KwaZulu-Natal derby at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Wednesday.
Usuthu showed they still have goals in them when they beat Malawian champions Nyasa Big Bullets 3-1 in the second leg of the Caf Champions League preliminary round at the weekend to progress to the first round 3-2 on aggregate.
Striker Bongi Ntuli, who was yet to score this season, netted a brace, while his partner Siphelele Mthembu chipped in with the third in what was a rare defeat for Big Bullets in Lilongwe.
Memela, who provided an assist to Ntuli’s second goal, said it was a matter of time before the club showed the kind of a scoring prowess they had when they finished second in the DStv Premiership last season.
In three league matches, Benni McCarthy’s side is yet to score after losing 1-0 to Mamelodi Sundowns on the opening day away from home, and drawing 0-0 in home matches against Swallows FC and SuperSport United.
“Obviously it won’t be an easy game,” said Memela of their short trip to their neighbours Arrows on Wednesday.
“Playing outside SA is not the same as playing in the Premiership. It will be a tough game as we haven’t won (in three league matches) any game since the season started. We’ll try and do the same thing we did when we played (Big Bullets) away.”
Memela stressed Usuthu have been trying hard to score goals in the previous league matches and it was a matter of time before they regain the form they had last season.
“We have been creating chances we were not converting. It was good that eventually when we played away we managed to score three goals. I think that is what we needed and I don’t think it is a problem for us to score goals.
“We were creating chances and missing goals. It happens sometimes in football where you dig deeper and deeper until you eventually get that goal. I think it was good for us to win with three goals in an away game so that we get the confidence of scoring goals.”
AmaZulu collected full spoils in a second round league game against Arrows and Memela scored in a tense 1-0 victory. Abafana Besithende, who finished fourth in the Premiership, won the first round match 2-0.