Memela encouraged by Usuthu scoring ahead of a derby clash against neighbours Golden Arrows

AmaZulu playmaker Luvuyo Memela says the team is capable of scoring goals and is hoping they will prove their hunger to find the back of the net when they face Lamontville Golden Arrows in the KwaZulu-Natal derby at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Wednesday.

Usuthu showed they still have goals in them when they beat Malawian champions Nyasa Big Bullets 3-1 in the second leg of the Caf Champions League preliminary round at the weekend to progress to the first round 3-2 on aggregate.

Striker Bongi Ntuli, who was yet to score this season, netted a brace, while his partner Siphelele Mthembu chipped in with the third in what was a rare defeat for Big Bullets in Lilongwe.

Memela, who provided an assist to Ntuli’s second goal, said it was a matter of time before the club showed the kind of a scoring prowess they had when they finished second in the DStv Premiership last season.

In three league matches, Benni McCarthy’s side is yet to score after losing 1-0 to Mamelodi Sundowns on the opening day away from home, and drawing 0-0 in home matches against Swallows FC and SuperSport United.

“Obviously it won’t be an easy game,” said Memela of their short trip to their neighbours Arrows on Wednesday.

“Playing outside SA is not the same as playing in the Premiership. It will be a tough game as we haven’t won (in three league matches) any game since the season started. We’ll try and do the same thing we did when we played (Big Bullets) away.”