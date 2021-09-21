Stuart Baxter explains Kaizer Chiefs’ three-centreback formation

Kaizer Chiefs have had problems with their spacing and allowing players to score at the far post, and their three centre-backs were aimed at rectifying that, coach Stuart Baxter has said in explaining his 3-4-3 formation of the past two games.

Baxter said that, ultimately, whatever the formation, it is about finding the right balance across the field. That balance clearly was not found when Chiefs capitulated to a 4-1 DStv Premiership humbling to Royal AM at FNB Stadium on Saturday, the coach conceded.

Chiefs' 4-4-1-1 — with Keagan Dolly and Samir Nurković innovatively employed as a left-footed player on the right and vice versa, cutting into the pockets, and wingbacks Njabulo Blom and Sifiso Hlanti providing the width on the overlap, was highly effective in a 2-1 win against Baroka FC before the Fifa break.

The 3-4-3 — with Daniel Cardoso and Erick Mathoho partnering first Thabani Dube then Njabulo Ngcobo as the three centrebacks — has been employed in two defeats, a 2-0 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns in Pretoria where Chiefs missed chances, and the Royal debacle.

Baxter was asked to explain thinking behind the formation.

“Against Baroka in the last 15 minutes, and even against Sundowns, we conceded goals by people changing play from one side to the other, and our distances were a bit wrong. And they ended up crossing, and we ended up with a man short in the centre,” the coach said.

“We gave up goals like that, despite playing well apart from that. If you remember the [first] goal against Sundowns, and goal against Baroka from the set play [by Denwin Farmer], it was at the far post.