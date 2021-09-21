Soccer

Taking a knee is losing strength, says Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso

21 September 2021 - 07:03 By Reuters
Marcos Alonso of English Premier League club Chelsea
Marcos Alonso of English Premier League club Chelsea
Image: Visionhaus/Getty Images

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso has stopped taking the knee before matches this season because the antiracism gesture is “losing a bit of strength”, the 30-year-old said.

Players and staff have been taking a knee prior to kickoff since the league returned to action in June last year to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Alonso said he has decided to stand while other players kneel and will instead point to the “No Room For Racism” badge on the sleeve of his kit to highlight the issue.

“I prefer to do it this way and, of course, to say very clearly that I am against racism and I respect everybody,” Alonso said after Sunday’s 3-0 Premier League win against Tottenham Hotspur.

“I think it’s losing a bit of strength the other way, so I just prefer to do it this way.”

Chelsea are joint top of the table after five matches. They host Aston Villa in Wednesday’s League Cup match. 

READ MORE

The best of Sundowns is yet to come, says coach Rulani Mokwena

Rulani Mokwena has said the best is yet to be seen from champions Mamelodi Sundowns as they set their sights on an unprecedented fifth Premiership ...
Sport
15 hours ago

I made a blunder, says Galaxy coach Da Gama after heavy defeat to Sundowns

TS Galaxy coach Owen Da Gama has shouldered the blame for the 3-0 defeat to a rampant Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus on Sunday and said it was his ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Orlando Pirates midfielder Ben Motshwari suspended after he was charged by police

Orlando Pirates will be without Ben Motshwari for their crunch Premiership encounter against Mamelodi Sundowns in Soweto on Saturday after the club ...
Sport
20 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. MaMkhize celebrates in style after Royal AM humiliate Chiefs in their own ... Soccer
  2. PSL charges Royal owner Shauwn Mkhize for alleged racist comment about judge Soccer
  3. MaMkhize: Royal ‘in no rush’ to compete with Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns Soccer
  4. ‘MaMkhize should have bought Chiefs’ — Mzansi reacts to Royal AM beating ... Soccer
  5. Orlando Pirates midfielder Ben Motshwari suspended after he was charged by ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu explains how she 'stole guns' from police station: more ...
Alleged killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu reduced to tears during testimony