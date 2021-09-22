Soccer

Mokwena hails Kutumela after striker scores first goal for Sundowns

Tiisetso Malepa Sports reporter
22 September 2021 - 14:07
Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena celebrates with Thabiso Kutumela after the striker scored his first goal for the champions in their DStv Premiership match against TS Galaxy at Loftus on September 19 2021.
Image: ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Rulani Mokwena said Thabiso Kutumela was brought to Mamelodi Sundowns to score goals.

The nippy ex-Orlando Pirates striker, signed from Maritzburg United in the off season, struck his first goal for the Sundowns coming off the bench and netting one of three unanswered strikes as the Brazilians smashed TS Galaxy at Loftus at the weekend.  

Mokwena was particularly impressed with 28-year-old Kutumela’s off-the-ball work after Sundowns fired blanks against Galaxy in the first half.

“We brought him to the club exactly for that, to score goals and assist the team. When he comes he is in immediately pressing and assisting the team with regards to a lot of the work that we do out of possession and off the ball,” Mokwena said.

“He is a player who will grow and grow with the team because the team also needs to grow.

“But you can say the same about Aubrey Modiba, Hashim Domingo, Sibusiso Vilakazi. You saw his [Vilakazi's] impact [when he came on]. Though he did not score he comes in with the right attitude and wants to assist the team in ensuring the performance is very good.

“The same can be said about Lesedi Kapinga, about George Maluleka, all these players are very important and part of the Sundowns family and we respect and appreciate everyone.”

Sundowns bolstered their star-studded squad with new signings at the start of the season as they bid for a record-extending fifth Premiership title on the trot.

The club signed Neo Maema and Sifiso Ngobeni from Bloemfontein Celtic [now Royal AM], Grant Kekana from SuperSport United, Divine Lunga from Lamontville Golden Arrows, Slovakian Pavol Safranko and Kutumela.

All the new arrivals have tasted game time and Kutumela raised his hand for another run with a goal ahead of Sundowns' next assignment against former club Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Mokwena said Sundowns have 36 registered players in their squad and urged all to continue to work hard in training and wait their turn.

“Their time will come and they have to compete for positions and be patient.”

“It is still a very long season and everyone is going to get an opportunity to play.”

Sundowns will look to make it four wins out of six, one being a draw, when they confront a Pirates high on confidence after one of their brightest starts to the league campaign in years.

