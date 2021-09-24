Soccer

Mosele has big future at Pirates if he keeps grounded, says Benson Mhlongo

24 September 2021 - 14:32 By MARC STRYDOM
Goodman Mosele of Orlando Pirates is challenged by Musa Nyatama of Swallows FC in the DStv Premiership match at Orlando Stadium on September 11 2021.
Goodman Mosele of Orlando Pirates is challenged by Musa Nyatama of Swallows FC in the DStv Premiership match at Orlando Stadium on September 11 2021.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix/Gallo Images

Goodman Mosele has to understand that his position holds the team together, and if he can handle the pressure of that responsibility at a big team like Orlando Pirates the talented midfielder has a big future at Bucs, says Ex-Buccaneer Benson Mhlongo.

Former Bafana Bafana star Mhlongo pointed to the high turnover of central midfielders at Pirates, where Ben Motshwari, Fortune Makaringe, Nkanyiso Zungu, Siphesihle Ndlovu, Abel Mabaso, Thabang Monare and Linda Mntambo compete for places.

Signed from Baroka FC in the off-season, Mosele, 21, has started 2021-22 brightly. His qualities in midfield have caught the eye of Bafana coach Hugo Broos, who this week named the player in his provisional squad for next month's World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia.

As Pirates prepare to host another of Mhlongo's clubs — Mamelodi Sundowns — in Saturday's big DStv Premiership clash at Orlando Stadium (kickoff 5pm), the former Bucs assistant coach was asked his view on Mosele.

“For example Oupa Manyisa came in as a youngster, Andile Jali came in as a youngster. He needs time,” Mhlongo cautioned.

“Because he's still going to come up against players who want to impress so that they can be signed by Pirates. So every opponent he comes up against will be someone giving everything he's got.

“Mosele needs time to understand that playing in midfield for such a big team requires you to be level-headed at all times, and requires you to be settled.

“Yes you've got skill but if you're smarter you get to survive in the position.

“That's why you see Pirates chopping and changing in that position because the boys play two games and become too excited.

“In that position you don't need to shine every game but you need to be settled, you need to be consistent, to survive.

“So I wish he can keep his consistency, doesn't get too excited and understands that he's the one who holds the team together.

“And that is too much pressure sometimes. If he can handle that, I see a bright future for him.”

Pirates and Sundowns have begun the 2021-22 Premiership unbeaten. Bucs have won two and drawn two of four matches, and Downs have won three and drawn one.

READ MORE

Sundowns coach Mngqithi: ‘Mandla and Fadlu are very creative coaches’

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has praised his players for their professional attitude at training as they prepare to face Orlando Pirates ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Benson Mhlongo: Pirates might have to settle for a point against Sundowns

Orlando Pirates need to put an emphasis on accumulating points towards challenging for the league, and might have to settle for a strategic draw ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Mokwena says Sundowns strive to be at level of Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea with their 'rest defence' tactics

Rulani Mokwena has said Mamelodi Sundowns perfect defence record in the Premiership so far is largely due to a modern tactical theory called “rest ...
Sport
1 day ago

Broos includes Mabasa, beefs up Pirates contingent in provisional Bafana squad

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has beefed up the Orlando Pirates contingent in his preliminary squad for next month’s crucial 2022 World Cup ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Ahly hit Pitso Mosimane's players and coaching staff with big fine after cup ... Soccer
  2. MaMkhize celebrates in style after Royal AM humiliate Chiefs in their own ... Soccer
  3. ‘MaMkhize should have bought Chiefs’ — Mzansi reacts to Royal AM beating ... Soccer
  4. Tlhopie Motsepe targets fellow millennials to expand Sundowns' fan base Soccer
  5. Rulani Mokwena explains how Sundowns gets it right in defence Soccer

Latest Videos

Touching moments from the vigil for Dickason children killed in New Zealand
Plan the ins and outs of your own funeral via SA's world-first funeral app