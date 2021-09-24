Soccer

Romelu Lukaku questions impact of taking knee in battle against racism

24 September 2021 - 07:05 By Reuters
Romelu Lukaku of Chelsea: 'Find ways to clamp down on racist abuse online.'
Romelu Lukaku of Chelsea: 'Find ways to clamp down on racist abuse online.'
Image: Visionhaus/Getty Images

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has questioned the impact of taking the knee in the battle against racism, saying on Thursday that it was possible to take “stronger positions”.

Lukaku's Chelsea teammate, Marcos Alonso, this week said that he had stopping taking the knee because the gesture was “losing a bit of strength”.

“I think we can take stronger positions, basically. Yeah, we are taking the knee, but in the end, everybody's clapping but ... sometimes after the game, you see another insult,” Lukaku said in an interview to CNN.

The Belgium international also urged social media companies to consult Premier League players and find ways to clamp down on racist abuse online.

“The captains of every team, and four or five players, like the big personalities of every team, should have a meeting with the CEOs of Instagram and governments and the FA and the PFA ... how we can attack it straight away, not only from the men's game, but also from the women's game,” he said.

Chelsea, who overcame Aston Villa on penalties in the League Cup on Wednesday, host Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday. 

subscribe

Most read

  1. Ahly hit Pitso Mosimane's players and coaching staff with big fine after cup ... Soccer
  2. MaMkhize celebrates in style after Royal AM humiliate Chiefs in their own ... Soccer
  3. ‘MaMkhize should have bought Chiefs’ — Mzansi reacts to Royal AM beating ... Soccer
  4. Tlhopie Motsepe targets fellow millennials to expand Sundowns' fan base Soccer
  5. Rulani Mokwena explains how Sundowns gets it right in defence Soccer

Latest Videos

Touching moments from the vigil for Dickason children killed in New Zealand
Plan the ins and outs of your own funeral via SA's world-first funeral app