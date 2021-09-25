Jordaan: Banyana’s ‘swashbuckling performance has made us believe’

SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan has praised Banyana Banyana's performance against their tough African opponents at the Aisha Buhari Cup in Nigeria, painting an optimistic picture of the future for the women’s national team.

Jordaan said Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has the tools at her disposal to compete for titles after SA's 4-2 thrashing of African champions Nigeria on Tuesday.

He said years of co-operation between Safa and the sponsors of women's football, plus commitment from the players and the technical staff were beginning to bear fruit.

“When you defeat the champion, it means the victor is the new champion,” Jordaan said.

“Banyana Banyana have proved that SA are the new undisputed champions of Africa and they fully deserve the title.”

Jordaan was adamant that Banyana have what it takes to reach the finals of next year’s Fifa World Cup in New Zealand and Australia.

“The swagger and swashbuckling performance has made us believe we can go a long way in next year’s Fifa World Cup in New Zealand and Australia,” he said.

“This team has given us massive hope.”

Jordaan said such successes would not have been possible without the support of long-time women's football sponsors Sasol, and the sponsors of the national women's league, Hollywoodbets.

“Sasol has been with women's football for almost time immemorial and as Safa we need to applaud them for putting their money where their mouth is,” he said.

“They have been the rock on which the women's football foundation is built. All the achievements we are enjoying today would not have been possible without the solid support from Sasol.”

Jordaan commended Hollywoodbets for sponsoring the women's Super League.

“I have no words to describe how much we appreciate the support given to women’s football by Hollywoodbets and we hope we will walk together in this bright path for years to come as the journey is beginning to bear enjoyable fruits,” the Safa president said.

He said since the inception of the Super League over 30 women footballers were now plying their trade overseas, where most were earning a solid income, with some competing in the Uefa Champions League.

Banyana's fine performance in Nigeria took many by surprise. Jordaan said that the SA women's display had revived the hopes of football lovers in the country.

“Even the Fifa delegation that attended the match were left speechless by the performance of Banyana Banyana,” he said.