Soccer

Arsenal trounce Tottenham as resurgence continues

26 September 2021 - 19:38 By Reuters
Emile Smith Rowe opened the scoring for Arsenal.
Emile Smith Rowe opened the scoring for Arsenal.
Image: @premierleague/Twitter

Arsenal's resurgence continued with a 3-1 victory over arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur as the two north London clubs continued to move in opposite directions in the Premier League on Sunday.

Goals by Emile Smith Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka crowned a majestic first-half display by Arsenal who were sharper and hungrier than a listless Tottenham side.

Smith Rowe swept in Arsenal's opener in the 12th minute and then set up Aubameyang in the 27th minute and when Saka made it 3-0 in the 34th minute the hosts were running riot.

There was a little more fight about Tottenham after the break and Son Heung-min pulled a goal back with little over 10 minutes remaining, but it was too little too late for the visitors whose early-season optimism has evaporated.

After losing their opening three Premier League games without scoring a goal, Arsenal have now won three in a row and are above Tottenham who, after winning their opening three to top the table, have lost three London derbies in succession, conceding nine goals in the process.

Arsenal, who were bottom after three games, are now in 10th place with nine points, ahead of Tottenham on goals scored. 

MORE:

Deadly Peter Shalulile strikes twice for Sundowns to beat Orlando Pirates

Peter Shalulile had two clear-cut chances, and the deadly Namibian scored from both as Mamelodi Sundowns put in a tactical, workmanlike shift to ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Victor Letsoalo scores another goal as Royal AM crush 10-man TS Galaxy

Victor Letsoalo scored his fourth league goal in three matches as Royal AM stormed to a second successive DStv Premiership win after they crushed TS ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Mngqithi says Sundowns making mistakes they won't get away with in Champions League

Rampant champions Mamelodi Sundowns are looking like a well-oiled machine and a finished product to those outside the team but co-coach Manqoba ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Mngqithi explains the tactics Sundowns used to put Pirates to the sword

Peter Shalulile provided the sharp end to a 2-0 dismantling of Orlando Pirates on Saturday, but the direct running of Thabiso Kutumela and saves of ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Arrows coach Seema offers his views on Sundowns: 'I do not think they are unbeatable'

The Mamelodi Sundowns machine might be purring like a content cat at the moment but Golden Arrows coach Lehlohonolo Seema is certainly not quaking in ...
Sport
4 hours ago

We weren't good enough, says Tuchel after Chelsea loss to Man City

Thomas Tuchel admitted his Chelsea side were not good enough in a 1-0 home Premier League defeat by champions Manchester City on Saturday which ended ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. BBK UNPLUGGED | Shades of Chinese footy on the Durban coastline Sport
  2. PODCAST | Teboho Mokoena in the zone Soccer
  3. SAZI HADEBE | Sometimes club bosses’ treatment of coaches is hard to swallow Sport
  4. Hugely improved Springboks punished by All Blacks at the death Rugby
  5. Bulls thumped by Leinster in URC opener Rugby

Latest Videos

Touching moments from the vigil for Dickason children killed in New Zealand
Plan the ins and outs of your own funeral via SA's world-first funeral app