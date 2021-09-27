‘Better than Chiefs and Pirates’? — Royal AM fans elated after latest victory

Royal AM is cementing itself as one of the most exciting teams to watch in local football, say fans who were impressed with their victory against TS Galaxy on Sunday afternoon.

Last week, the team beat Kaizer Chiefs 4-1 in Soweto. On Sunday, the team followed it up with a 4-2 win.

Goals scored by Tshidiso Monamodi, Levy Mashiane and Victor Letsoalo gave Royal the lead going into the half time break. Pogiso Sanoko pulled one back for Galaxy before Royal’s Kabelo Mahlasela scored his team’s fourth.

Galaxy’s Mxolisi Macuphu scored a consolation goal with one of the last kicks in the match.

The win saw Royal AM move to fourth on the PSL log, with Sundowns and SuperSport United occupying first and second positions respectively.

KwaZulu-Natal-based businesswoman and reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize bought Celtic’s top-flight status last month and relocated the club to Pietermaritzburg before renaming it Royal AM.

Here’s what fans had to say about Royal’s latest win: