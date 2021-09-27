Soccer

Lionel Messi should be in PSG squad for Man City game, says Pochettino

27 September 2021 - 17:26 By Reuters
Lionel Messi missed the last two league matches with a bruised knee.
Lionel Messi missed the last two league matches with a bruised knee.
Image: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Lionel Messi is expected to play in Paris St Germain's (PSG) Uefa Champions League clash against Manchester City on Tuesday after taking part in a training session.

The Argentine forward missed two Ligue 1 games with a bruised knee but did not appear to be struggling with the injury on Monday morning.

"We will confirm the starting 11 tomorrow," coach Mauricio Pochettino told a news conference when asked about Messi ahead of the Group A clash at the Parc des Princes.

"But I think he will be in the squad tomorrow."

Pochettino added that Messi, who joined the French club on a two-year contract from Barcelona, would need time to adjust in Paris.

"He did 20 years in Barcelona, it's normal he felt at home there and here, everything is new for him. He did not arrive a long time ago," the Argentine said.

Pochettino also confirmed that Marco Verratti would probably be involved after the Italy midfielder missed four games with a knee injury.

"He trained well the last few days and we think he will be able to be in the squad. We haven't decided on the starting 11 but he could be in it," he said.

PSG were knocked out in the Champions League semi-finals last season by City, a club that is "ahead" of the capital side, Pochettino conceded.

"It's a fact, not an opinion, that we are a team in construction. City have been under the best coach in the world in my opinion with Pep Guardiola," he said.

"It's a matter of time but also, let's face it, of investment."

In that department, PSG have nothing to envy City for after spending well over a billion euros on transfers since Qatar Sport Investment took over the club in 2011.

On the field, they need to be more efficient, midfielder Ander Herrera said.

"We work everyday to get better, we need to be more efficient than last season," the Spaniard, who has been in good form this season, told a news conference.

"Against a team like them, we have to go for the kill when we have chances."

PSG have one point after their 1-1 draw at Club Brugge, two behind City who hammered RB Leipzig 6-3 in the opening round of matches.

MORE:

Deadly Peter Shalulile strikes twice for Sundowns to beat Orlando Pirates

Peter Shalulile had two clear-cut chances, and the deadly Namibian scored from both as Mamelodi Sundowns put in a tactical, workmanlike shift to ...
Sport
1 day ago

Marumo Gallants unlucky as they are held to a goalless draw by ailing Kaizer Chiefs

The last few days have been hell for those who pledge allegiance to the Kaizer Chiefs flag and Sunday's away league outing against Limpopo strugglers ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Sundowns co-coach Mngqithi cautions against Arrows’ unpredictability

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi admits his galaxy of stars hold the advantage in the MTN8 second leg semi-final match against Lamontville ...
Sport
5 hours ago

POLL | Do you think Kaizer Chiefs will win the league this season?

Some fans said the team had not learnt anything from losing to the newcomers Royal AM.
Sport
5 hours ago

We knew that Chiefs' defenders are very slow, says Otladisa

Marumo Gallants' attacking midfielder Katlego Otladisa says his side played "much better" football than Kaizer Chiefs during their 0-0 draw in the ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Pirates on Sundowns’ keeper Onyango: ‘He should have been man-of-the-match’

Orlando Pirates paid for being unable to profit from their chances, coach Fadlu Davids said after Bucs' 2-0 defeat on Saturday, adding that Mamelodi ...
Sport
7 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. BBK UNPLUGGED | Shades of Chinese footy on the Durban coastline Sport
  2. Arrows coach Seema offers his views on Sundowns: 'I do not think they are ... Soccer
  3. Mngqithi says Sundowns making mistakes they won't get away with in Champions ... Soccer
  4. Victor Letsoalo scores another goal as Royal AM crush 10-man TS Galaxy Soccer
  5. Hugely improved Springboks punished by All Blacks at the death Rugby

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling
The country’s third-biggest political party launches its 'people-centered' ...