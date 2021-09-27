Soccer

POLL | Do you think Kaizer Chiefs will win the league this season?

27 September 2021 - 13:51
Njabulo Ngcobo of Kaizer Chiefs shields the ball from Victor Letsoalo of Royal AM during the DStv Premiership match at FNB Stadium on September 18 2021 in Johannesburg
Njabulo Ngcobo of Kaizer Chiefs shields the ball from Victor Letsoalo of Royal AM during the DStv Premiership match at FNB Stadium on September 18 2021 in Johannesburg
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix/Gallo Images

Fans are already speculating about whether Kaizer Chiefs are still in the PSL title race this season after a string of bad results.

Chiefs followed up a shock 4-1 defeat by Royal AM last week with a goalless draw against minnows Marumo Gallants in the DStv premiership on Sunday.

Fans were already frustrated by the end of the second half, with some saying the team had not learnt anything from losing to Royal.

Others resorted to blaming coach Stuart Baxter, saying he doesn’t inspire confidence among his players.

Amakhosi are 13th on the PSL log and fans have their fingers crossed for victory against AmaZulu this weekend and Chippa United on October 16. 

Marumo Gallants unlucky as they are held to a goalless draw by ailing Kaizer Chiefs

The last few days have been hell for those who pledge allegiance to the Kaizer Chiefs flag and Sunday's away league outing against Limpopo strugglers ...
Sport
18 hours ago

We knew that Chiefs' defenders are very slow, says Otladisa

Marumo Gallants' attacking midfielder Katlego Otladisa says his side played "much better" football than Kaizer Chiefs during their 0-0 draw in the ...
Sport
2 hours ago

‘Better than Chiefs and Pirates’? — Royal AM fans elated after latest victory

"Royal AM is certainly not the walkover many had expected it to be," wrote one fan.
Sport
6 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. BBK UNPLUGGED | Shades of Chinese footy on the Durban coastline Sport
  2. Arrows coach Seema offers his views on Sundowns: 'I do not think they are ... Soccer
  3. Mngqithi says Sundowns making mistakes they won't get away with in Champions ... Soccer
  4. Victor Letsoalo scores another goal as Royal AM crush 10-man TS Galaxy Soccer
  5. Hugely improved Springboks punished by All Blacks at the death Rugby

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling
The country’s third-biggest political party launches its 'people-centered' ...