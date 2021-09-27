POLL | Do you think Kaizer Chiefs will win the league this season?
27 September 2021 - 13:51
Fans are already speculating about whether Kaizer Chiefs are still in the PSL title race this season after a string of bad results.
Chiefs followed up a shock 4-1 defeat by Royal AM last week with a goalless draw against minnows Marumo Gallants in the DStv premiership on Sunday.
Fans were already frustrated by the end of the second half, with some saying the team had not learnt anything from losing to Royal.
Others resorted to blaming coach Stuart Baxter, saying he doesn’t inspire confidence among his players.
Amakhosi are 13th on the PSL log and fans have their fingers crossed for victory against AmaZulu this weekend and Chippa United on October 16.