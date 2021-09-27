‘What have we done to deserve such poverty coaching?’ — Fans shocked at Kaizer Chiefs draw against Gallant

Amakhosi looked far from their Soweto Giant status against the struggling Limpopo outfit and were lucky to sneak a point against a side who were bottom of the PSL standings on Sunday morning.

Chiefs did not have a single attempt at goal on target in the first half and looked at danger of losing.

Gallants keeper Washington Arubi denied Chiefs with a brilliant save with just minutes on the clock, summing up a bad day at the office for Amakhosi.

The draw follows a humiliating 4-1 defeat to newcomers Royal AM last week.

Chiefs sit 13th on the log.

Fans were left frustrated by the result and took to social media to voice their anger. Some mocked the club, claiming it was all vibes at Naturena.