‘What have we done to deserve such poverty coaching?’ — Fans shocked at Kaizer Chiefs draw against Gallant
Social media was in meltdown mode over the weekend after Kaizer Chiefs laboured to a goalless draw against minnows Marumo Gallants.
Amakhosi looked far from their Soweto Giant status against the struggling Limpopo outfit and were lucky to sneak a point against a side who were bottom of the PSL standings on Sunday morning.
Chiefs did not have a single attempt at goal on target in the first half and looked at danger of losing.
Gallants keeper Washington Arubi denied Chiefs with a brilliant save with just minutes on the clock, summing up a bad day at the office for Amakhosi.
The draw follows a humiliating 4-1 defeat to newcomers Royal AM last week.
Chiefs sit 13th on the log.
Fans were left frustrated by the result and took to social media to voice their anger. Some mocked the club, claiming it was all vibes at Naturena.
Kaizer chiefs doesn't seem to even bother analyzing the opposition, they just go there and say sizo bona phambili.— Tirhani (@Macbellz_Oph20) September 27, 2021
What have we done to deserve such poverty coaching? pic.twitter.com/ovoWLlqpwD
@KaizerChiefs still early in the season we are already been exposed by the small teams in the PSL, we really need a modern coach and good hard working players not this donkeys so called senior players pic.twitter.com/NpB6XMR0WC— Sbusiso Mgcina (@mgcina_sbusiso) September 27, 2021
I’ve learned to lower my expectations with you guys... Kaizer Chiefs is not a decent club anymore 😤😤I hope they pick themselves up before we eventually end up in Motsepe league.— SKworld (@Skworld17) September 27, 2021
It like the first time players seeing each other on the pitch. Awful Makhosi 🚶🏾😖🤮🤮🤮 pic.twitter.com/kBmyAgImJ6
I'm 40 and a Kaizer Chiefs supporter pic.twitter.com/xwJLCrEMEk— MOETI MATLALA®️ (@Moeti_Matlala) September 27, 2021
1 game draw and 2 more to go for Stuart Baxter from the 3 he was given at Kaizer Chiefs FC to fix the mess that's in Naturena... pic.twitter.com/GOKehaqK8c— Sundowns_Fanatic08 💛 👆 (@Madumetja__M08) September 27, 2021