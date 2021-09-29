Soccer

Pep Guardiola rues Manchester City's missed chances in PSG defeat

29 September 2021 - 10:45 By Reuters
Senegal international Idrissa Gueye celebrates with his PSG teammate Lionel Messi after scoring the opening goal against Lionel Messi.
Senegal international Idrissa Gueye celebrates with his PSG teammate Lionel Messi after scoring the opening goal against Lionel Messi.
Image: @ChampionsLeague/Twitter

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was happy with his team's overall performance in Tuesday's 2-0 Uefa Champions League defeat at Paris St Germain (PSG) but said a lack of sharpness in front of goal cost them.

City, who suffered their first defeat in a Champions League group stage game since 2018, missed several good chances, with Raheem Sterling's header hitting the bar and Bernardo Silva missing an open goal from close range.

Riyad Mahrez was also denied by PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma three times.

"I think we played a really good game," Guardiola said.

"It was quite similar to (the 1-0 league win) at Stamford Bridge, maybe we were a little less aggressive in our first actions for the quality of the players that we have.

"I think we created enough chances to score ... we attacked more desperate with less control and of course the quality they (PSG) have is fantastic."

City travel to face Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday. 

MORE:

Safa to meet sports minister Mthethwa for a decision on fans attending Bafana vs Ethiopia next month

A decision on whether there will be fans in the FNB Stadium when Bafana Bafana hosts Ethiopia in their crucial 2022 Qatar Fifa World Cup qualifier ...
Sport
1 day ago

Marumo Gallants unlucky as they are held to a goalless draw by ailing Kaizer Chiefs

The last few days have been hell for those who pledge allegiance to the Kaizer Chiefs flag and Sunday's away league outing against Limpopo strugglers ...
Sport
2 days ago

'Everything turned out badly' says Ancelotti after Real stunned by Sheriff

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti struggled to explain how his side were beaten 2-1 at home by rank outsiders Sheriff Tiraspol in the Uefa Champions ...
Sport
2 hours ago

WATCH| Messi scores maiden goal for PSG in 2-0 win over Man City

Lionel Messi gave Paris St Germain fans what they came for as he helped them beat visitors Manchester City 2-0 in their Champions League clash with ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Sundowns storm into MTN8 final with stunning win over Arrows

Mamelodi Sundowns have booked a place in the MTN8 final after a dominant 3-0 win over Golden Arrows during the second leg of their semi-final match ...
Sport
15 hours ago

Banyana off to winning start against Malawi in Cosafa Women’s Cup

Banyana Banyana began the defence of their Cosafa Women's Championship with a 2-1 win against Malawi at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
Sport
17 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Mngqithi says Sundowns making mistakes they won't get away with in Champions ... Soccer
  2. Arrows coach Seema offers his views on Sundowns: 'I do not think they are ... Soccer
  3. Dladla reveals ‘lengthy meeting’ between Truter and Swallows’ management Soccer
  4. BBK UNPLUGGED | Shades of Chinese footy on the Durban coastline Sport
  5. ‘What have we done to deserve such poverty coaching?’ — Fans shocked at Kaizer ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Land, energy, water & jobs: Ramaphosa delivers ANC local elections manifesto
Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling