AmaZulu captain Makhaula likens Kaizer Chiefs to a dangerous 'sleeping snake'
AmaZulu captain Makhehleni Makhaula has likened Kaizer Chiefs to a dangerous snake pretending to be dead when it’s actually readying to strike.
The 31-year-old Usuthu skipper offered the caution as his team’s DStv Premiership clash against the struggling Amakhosi looms large at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.
Makhaula said there’s pressure on his team to deliver, especially because they’ll have home ground advantage over Stuart Baxter’s ailing side.
“We won’t take Chiefs lightly simply because they lost to Marumo [Chiefs didn't lose, they drew with Marumo] or Mamelodi Sundowns or anything,” said Makhaula. “They’re also under pressure to win home or away.
“We always have pressure ourselves and as we finished number two last season everything has to come with good results.”
Makhaula believes a wounded Amakhosi could be very dangerous.
“It’s encouraging [that they come with poor form] but it’s also a danger. But sometimes you can think a snake has died only to find out that it will wake up and bite you.
“When it wakes up it becomes difficult. So we can’t take them lightly, because a snake that you think has died may just be sleeping and it can wake up and attack you. When that happens, than it’s you who’s been thinking it’s dead who is going to be under pressure.”
AmaZulu have started the current campaign also battling to win matches, with their first league victory coming in the last match against Baroka FC after drawing three and losing one in the previous outings.
Makhaula, who is a midfield grafter, shone in his debut season with Usuthu last season and believes in leading his team by being tough in midfield where he sets up strikers to score the goals.
“I’m not a talkative person by nature,” said Makhaula.
“I better lead by showing everyone what to do through my actions on the field. Talking is not my thing; I only talk through my actions. I just tell them ‘let’s go soldiers, we’re fighting now’.
“I think coach Benni (McCarthy) gave me the armband because he saw me working hard but I don’t talk. My work speaks for itself on the field.”
“Captaining the club comes with its own challenges. I’m so happy to be leading the team and it’s one of the achievements for me. I was the captain at Free State Stars but that happened when Paulos (Masehe) was not around. Now I’m really a captain of the club and it comes with its challenges. But it’s nothing I can’t handle.”
Makhaula said he was constantly talking to his teammates when the results were not coming in their first four league matches and he believes their 1-0 victory over Baroka at the weekend will lead to the team regaining their confidence and form of last season.
“I told the players to carry on with what we were doing last season. Even when I’m alone at home I ask myself why things are not happening the way they were last season, but I tell myself maybe things just start this way.
“I was happy that we won our Caf (Champions League match against Nyasa Big Bullets) and we followed that with the win against Baroka. We’re hoping to continue turning things around.”