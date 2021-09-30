Stellenbosch youngster Devin Titus expresses his readiness to represent the national team

Stellenbosch FC youngster Devin Titus has expressed his readiness to represent the national U-23 side and even Bafana Bafana if he is called upon.

The hard working youngster has been a mainstay in the heart of the Stellies midfield since joining the senior team from the MDC side last season.

In a frank conversation with TimesLIVE, 20 year-old Titus said despite it being “too early” to talk about the national team, he'll continue to work hard to draw Bafana coach Hugo Broos' attention.

“It's still too early to say but in future I would definitely see myself getting selected for the Bafana Bafana squad,” he said.

The Cape-born all-rounder believes that his ability to play in any position at the club is the ingredient that has won coach Steve Barker's faith.

He says the Winelands outfit is loaded with talented players who encourage him to put in extra efforts to cement a regular spot in the first team line-up.

“It is a very competitive squad and I'm young, but I work hard and whatever the coach needs me to do or to play in a different position I will do so,” he said.

“I don't study at the moment but I do extra training to improve more.”

He said his family sacrificed a lot, adding that it was due to them that he's made it to where he is today.

He also attributed his career to his father who was his coach at local football team Bishop Lavis located 15km from Cape Town International Airport.

“My biggest supporters are my family members. All of them have helped and supported me in some kind of way,” he said.

“I started playing football at the age of six at my local club Bishop Lavis. At the time my father was my coach.”

After his debut game against Cape Town City, Titus was praised by Barker, for his remarkable performance against the tough Mother City side.

“I am very happy for Devin on his debut [while] playing a little bit out of position against Cape Town City,” said Barker.

“It is his first DStv Premiership match and to come up with a performance like that, give credit to him.

“He is a hard-working kid and he has got a great work ethic. I am proud of him.”