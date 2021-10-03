Soccer

Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp compares vaccine refusal to drink-driving

03 October 2021 - 11:16 By Reuters
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has said that 99% of his players are vaccinated.
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has said that 99% of his players are vaccinated.
Image: Reuters/Alessandro Garofalo

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp likened refusal to take the Covid-19 vaccine to drink-driving, saying such people endanger others.

Klopp said he took the vaccine to protect not just himself but "all the people around me".

The 54-year-old also said that 99% of his Liverpool players are vaccinated and that he did not have to convince anyone to do so.

British media reported last week that only seven of the 20 Premier League clubs have squads where more than 50% of players are vaccinated.

"If I say I am vaccinated, other people say: 'How can you tell me I should be vaccinated?'

"It is a little bit like drink-driving," Klopp said ahead of Sunday's home game with Manchester City.

"We all probably were in a situation where we had a beer or two and thought we still could drive but (because of) the law, we are not allowed to drive so we don't drive.

"But this law is not there for protecting me when I drink two beers and want to drive, it's for protecting all the other people because I'm drunk and we accept that as a law."

Klopp said vaccination is not a limit on freedom.

"I don't understand why that is a limitation of freedom because, if it is, then not being allowed to drink and drive is a limitation of freedom as well," he said.

"I got the vaccination because I was concerned about myself but even more so about everybody around me.

"If I get (Covid-19) and I suffer from it: my fault.

"If I get it and spread it to someone else: my fault and not their fault." 

MORE:

Safa decides against bidding for Fifa Club World Cup in SA

The SA Football Association’s (Safa) national executive committee (NEC) have resolved that the body will not pursue the bid to host the 2021 Fifa ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Seagulls hold Arsenal as The Blues grab top spot

Brighton & Hove Albion created a slew of chances but failed to get many on target as they were held to a 0-0 draw by a rudderless Arsenal in the ...
Sport
11 hours ago

Klopp wary as Man City come calling on Reds in Merseyside today

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp described Manchester City as the best team in Europe and said his side would have to defend superbly in today's clash ...
Sport
11 hours ago

Toffees stick it to the Red Devils

Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Everton yesterday after Andros Townsend's equaliser cancelled out Anthony Martial's opener for ...
Sport
11 hours ago

Dubious officiating hands Kaizer Chiefs a point against AmaZulu

A controversial referee's optional time penalty saved face for Kaizer Chiefs in a 1-1 stalemate with AmaZulu FC in a DStv Premiership match at Kings ...
Sport
11 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Safa decides against bidding for Fifa Club World Cup in SA Soccer
  2. Benni on why struggling Kaizer Chiefs are ‘the big one’ for AmaZulu Soccer
  3. Boks restore pride with last-gasp win over the All Blacks Rugby
  4. LISTEN | Ex Bok coach Pieter de Villiers on challenges for EP Elephants and ... Rugby
  5. Duminy emotional as he pulls old SA blazer from closet for T20 World Cup Cricket

Latest Videos

Ex Bok coach Pieter De Villiers on challenges for EP Elephants and moving to ...
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting