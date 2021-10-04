Soccer

‘Daylight Robbery’ — Fans react to Kaizer Chiefs’ last gasp penalty

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
04 October 2021 - 09:30
Kaizer Chiefs were lucky to walk away with a point against Amazulu.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix/Gallo Images

Has Houdini signed for Amakhosi because fans are convinced Kaizer Chiefs just pulled off the greatest escape of the season so far.

The Soweto giants had the football gods shining down on them over the weekend when they were awarded a last minute penalty to rescue a point against AmaZulu.

It is the latest in a series of poor results for the side after their 2-0 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns, 4-1 loss to Premiership newcomers Royal AM and a goalless draw with struggling Marumo Gallants.

They sit 12th in the 16 team league table.

AmaZulu fans thought their side had done enough when Luvuyo Memela’s 47th-minute strike gave the home side the lead at the Kings Park Stadium in Durban on Saturday.

But a controversial penalty was given late in additional time when AmaZulu defender Mbongeni Gumede was judged to have handled the ball inside the area.

Keagan Dolly stepped up to salvage the point and sent Amakhosi fans into euphoria.

It will have done little to ease the pressure on coach Stuart Baxter, who continues to face criticism and questions during his second spell at a club.

He won two league titles with Chiefs between 2012 and 2015, but many fans believe a league title is already out of the question six games in.

They made their feelings known on social media, with many claiming AmaZulu was robbed.

