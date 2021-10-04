‘Daylight Robbery’ — Fans react to Kaizer Chiefs’ last gasp penalty
Has Houdini signed for Amakhosi because fans are convinced Kaizer Chiefs just pulled off the greatest escape of the season so far.
The Soweto giants had the football gods shining down on them over the weekend when they were awarded a last minute penalty to rescue a point against AmaZulu.
It is the latest in a series of poor results for the side after their 2-0 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns, 4-1 loss to Premiership newcomers Royal AM and a goalless draw with struggling Marumo Gallants.
They sit 12th in the 16 team league table.
AmaZulu fans thought their side had done enough when Luvuyo Memela’s 47th-minute strike gave the home side the lead at the Kings Park Stadium in Durban on Saturday.
But a controversial penalty was given late in additional time when AmaZulu defender Mbongeni Gumede was judged to have handled the ball inside the area.
Keagan Dolly stepped up to salvage the point and sent Amakhosi fans into euphoria.
It will have done little to ease the pressure on coach Stuart Baxter, who continues to face criticism and questions during his second spell at a club.
He won two league titles with Chiefs between 2012 and 2015, but many fans believe a league title is already out of the question six games in.
They made their feelings known on social media, with many claiming AmaZulu was robbed.
That wasn't a penalty manene, we love Chiefs kodwa. Hayikona! #DStvPrem #KaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/Za8ENmUNaW— Babalo Lubuzo® (@AsanteSana23) October 2, 2021
When they ask match officials why they gave us a penalty 😅😅🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/9Zdbo1OmBf— Kamogelo Ledwaba®️ (@kamo_Gelo93) October 2, 2021
Refs when they have to call a penalty against the Chiefs pic.twitter.com/DFOobYZ7pH— Mahomes Toe (@GurleyKnee) September 26, 2021
That penalty! I hate that I might save Baxter. pic.twitter.com/W5Xg18Ak7B— Idelakufa_ZN (@phe_still) October 2, 2021
Some never even played soccer in their local dusty grounds but they are here saying "That was robbery" oksalayo 1-1 pic.twitter.com/MwDgt5iHEh— ♡Ness♡ (@ness_mbonambi) October 2, 2021
Age is catching up with Chuck Norris he is really clueless how can you play double 8?Nange and Cole play the same way pic.twitter.com/vRsVNvN9Tt— Kingbongz_RSA✌🏾✌🏾📀 (@Kingbongz_Zar) October 2, 2021
#DStvPrem referee gifting chiefs with a free penalty 🙌😮 pic.twitter.com/MHasgxM62S— Tlou Ya Sphaku (@Just_Kgonthe) October 2, 2021
Referee had a Both Teams to Score bet in Betway pic.twitter.com/PVR92Roo1L— Ngcweti Phakathi (@Ngcweti_phakath) October 2, 2021
A penalty equaliser in the last seconds of the game? Ay Kaizer Chiefs man. I’m tired 😭😭— Gigi (@LitSego) October 2, 2021
Mxm, why did the ref only give us one penalty. Kanti didn't we pay for two?#Amakhosi4Life #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/siozofseo6— Mashupye Masemola (@BaMpitsaShupes) October 2, 2021