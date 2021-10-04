Soccer

POLL | Was Royal AM right to dish out cash on the pitch?

04 October 2021 - 13:00
Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize her son Andile Mpisane gave Royal AM players hard cash after they beat Maritzburg United.
Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize her son Andile Mpisane gave Royal AM players hard cash after they beat Maritzburg United.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Royal AM's impressive derby win has not only seen the team move into the top three of the DStv Premiership, but also drew mixed reactions on social media following a “money-blowing” viral video. 

On Sunday, a video of Royal AM officials and Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize giving their players hard cash after their win went viral.

In it, Mkhize and her son Andile Mpisane can be seen walking onto the pitch with an envelope filled with cash to hand players the money in front of the cameras.

One person can be heard shouting, “Come get your sweets”.

The handover came after Royal AM beat Maritzburg United 2-1 at Chatsworth stadium. 

This is not Royal AM's first controversial moment after winning a match. 

Last month, the team celebrated in style after beating Kaizer Chiefs 4-1. 

In videos shared at the time, Mkhize and Mpisane were seen at the stadium dancing around a Bluetooth speaker.. 

Taking to social media to celebrate the victory, Mkhize said the team “played their hearts out”.

“My team played their hearts out and brought home three points. As your president, I am so proud of you guys. Thank you for your hard work and the team effort. You guys understood the brief: United we stand, divided we fall.

“Well done to our man of the match Victor Letsoalo. You played well, son,” said Mkhize.

WATCH | ‘This is not a stokvel’ — Royal AM rewarding their players with hard cash has the internet shooketh

"Does Royal AM also withdraw from Cash & Carry?" joked one fan
Sport
5 hours ago

Shades of Chinese footy on the Durban coastline

Somewhere in China there is a man called He Shihua.
Sport
1 week ago

‘MaMkhize should have bought Chiefs’ — Mzansi reacts to Royal AM beating Amakhosi

Watch how MaMkhize and her team broke it down during their win over Kaizer Chiefs.
Sport
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | A statue arises in Spain, and talk of a statue in SA Sport
  2. WATCH | ‘This is not a stokvel’ — Royal AM rewarding their players with hard ... Soccer
  3. Safa decides against bidding for Fifa Club World Cup in SA Soccer
  4. Benni on why struggling Kaizer Chiefs are ‘the big one’ for AmaZulu Soccer
  5. Letsoalo maintains scoring purple patch as he spearheads Royal AM to win over ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Ex Bok coach Pieter De Villiers on challenges for EP Elephants and moving to ...
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting