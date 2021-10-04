POLL | Was Royal AM right to dish out cash on the pitch?

Royal AM's impressive derby win has not only seen the team move into the top three of the DStv Premiership, but also drew mixed reactions on social media following a “money-blowing” viral video.

On Sunday, a video of Royal AM officials and Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize giving their players hard cash after their win went viral.

In it, Mkhize and her son Andile Mpisane can be seen walking onto the pitch with an envelope filled with cash to hand players the money in front of the cameras.

One person can be heard shouting, “Come get your sweets”.

The handover came after Royal AM beat Maritzburg United 2-1 at Chatsworth stadium.