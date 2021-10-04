POLL | Was Royal AM right to dish out cash on the pitch?
Royal AM's impressive derby win has not only seen the team move into the top three of the DStv Premiership, but also drew mixed reactions on social media following a “money-blowing” viral video.
On Sunday, a video of Royal AM officials and Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize giving their players hard cash after their win went viral.
In it, Mkhize and her son Andile Mpisane can be seen walking onto the pitch with an envelope filled with cash to hand players the money in front of the cameras.
One person can be heard shouting, “Come get your sweets”.
The handover came after Royal AM beat Maritzburg United 2-1 at Chatsworth stadium.
This is not Royal AM's first controversial moment after winning a match.
Last month, the team celebrated in style after beating Kaizer Chiefs 4-1.
In videos shared at the time, Mkhize and Mpisane were seen at the stadium dancing around a Bluetooth speaker..
Taking to social media to celebrate the victory, Mkhize said the team “played their hearts out”.
“My team played their hearts out and brought home three points. As your president, I am so proud of you guys. Thank you for your hard work and the team effort. You guys understood the brief: United we stand, divided we fall.
“Well done to our man of the match Victor Letsoalo. You played well, son,” said Mkhize.