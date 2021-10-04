WATCH | Royal AM could be in hot water after doling out wads of cash to the players on the pitch

Royal AM could be in hot water after it emerged on Monday that the increasingly controversial KwaZulu-Natal club could face sanction for distributing what appeared to be wads of cash to players on the pitch at the conclusion of their league match against Maritzburg United on Sunday afternoon.

Videos of Durban businesswoman and socialite Shauwn Mkhize and her son Andile Mpisane stunned the nation's soccer lovers after they handed out hard cash to the players at Royal following the 2-1 league win against United at Chatsworth stadium.

Some players looked uncomfortable as their unfazed employers continued to dole out piles of cash in full glare of television cameras.

It was a sight never seen in SA football and could attract further scrutiny from the SA Revenue Services (Sars).

The scenes sparked mixed reactions from fans and while many said the display was crass and a huge insult to South Africans who struggle to make ends meet every single day, others enjoyed the spectacle of it all.