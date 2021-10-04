WATCH | ‘This is not a stokvel’ — Royal AM rewarding their players with hard cash has the internet shooketh

Royal AM promised to bring glitz, glamour and shake up the PSL, and they have so far kept their promise.

After rewarding themselves trophies and medals last year and hosting dance parties in the stands each week this season, the club again found itself the talk of Mzansi for giving their players cash incentives while still on the pitch.

A video of a club official counting bank notes and putting them in an envelope for a player went viral.

Club owner Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize is seen in the video helping the official count and store the money.