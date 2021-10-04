WATCH | ‘This is not a stokvel’ — Royal AM rewarding their players with hard cash has the internet shooketh
Royal AM promised to bring glitz, glamour and shake up the PSL, and they have so far kept their promise.
After rewarding themselves trophies and medals last year and hosting dance parties in the stands each week this season, the club again found itself the talk of Mzansi for giving their players cash incentives while still on the pitch.
A video of a club official counting bank notes and putting them in an envelope for a player went viral.
Club owner Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize is seen in the video helping the official count and store the money.
This is amateurish behaviour which @OfficialPSL must never allow. @BabizebonkeZ @SuperSportTV this is not what we signed for. Nothing wrong with rewarding your players but order and decency must be a bare minimum standard to be observed pic.twitter.com/kKsOUaqSyP— Sphiwe Dubandlela (@dubsphiwe) October 3, 2021
The handover came after Royal AM's 2-1 league win against provincial rivals Maritzburg United at Chatsworth stadium on Sunday afternoon.
After a tense first half, the game came alive when Victor Letsoalo put his side ahead in the 70th minute. Zukile Kewuti drew United level on the 85th minute, only for Tshepo Rikhotso to score off a rebound with one of the last kicks of the game.
It was a fourth win in a row for Royal and they moved to third place on the standings.
The club was slammed by many on social media for giving out cash, with some calling them “amateurish” and “unnecessary”.
Others defended the club and its officials, saying they could give out incentives however they liked.
Royal AM chairman rewarding his players with hard cash 💸 as they won KZN derby 🤣🤣🤣 MaMkhize & Andile are changing the game 🔥😃 pic.twitter.com/uOHtm2JL7O— Inqubeko Maskandi Channel 💎 (@Nqubeko_MC) October 3, 2021
Handing out hard cash to players by Royal AM, thats disrespectful to the game of football and players. These are professional players not some stokvel!!!🤞🏿#DStvPrem #Sundowns pic.twitter.com/7jLRkmkjlj— #BlackExcellence™🌍 (@Sakhi_Afrika) October 3, 2021
Why do you consider it problematic for Royal AM to hand out performance bonuses in cash form? You prefer that payment be wired into bank accounts so the banks can make even more money in fees?— Hughes (@TheRealPro7) October 3, 2021
Cash in transit thugs looking at the next Royal AM game like......— HonouRebel 🇿🇦 (@UB0NGA) October 4, 2021
Mamkhize | Andile | Royal AM pic.twitter.com/pNHQ7O7pot
For those of u who are booiing Mamkhize for giving her players Hard cash please remember— I sell Car Mudflaps For R300 set (@Foreman73106776) October 3, 2021
It's her team she can do whatever she likes
When Royal AM lose y'all will be talking smack
Let them enjoy their moment their way Andile Mpisane is starting to run the streets pic.twitter.com/PrroCaBmnB
Royal AM chairman rewarding players with hard cash after they beat Maritzburg United 😳 pic.twitter.com/DifCNqjrNx— Roṋewa Mathephe (@Ronewa_Mathephe) October 3, 2021
Lol chill my brother and leave Royal AM chairman alone because is not a crime to reward his players with hard cash.— seruleng serepo (@seruleng) October 3, 2021
Royal Am is paying their players bonuses cash,in front of cameras 🤭🤭🤭. pic.twitter.com/YJCjVPse53— Nyaks (@Patrick17647466) October 4, 2021
The disrespect of Andile the Chairman of Royal AM .. giving players hard cash pic.twitter.com/04r8D1utFE— Pabi Dior 🐦 (@Paballo_Thabete) October 3, 2021