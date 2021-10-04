Soccer

WATCH | 'This is not a stokvel' — Royal AM rewarding their players with hard cash has the internet shooketh

A video of Royal AM officials and 'MaMhize' giving their players hard cash after their win went viral.
Royal AM promised to bring glitz, glamour and shake up the PSL, and they have so far kept their promise.

After rewarding themselves trophies and medals last year and hosting dance parties in the stands each week this season, the club again found itself the talk of Mzansi for giving their players cash incentives while still on the pitch.

A video of a club official counting bank notes and putting them in an envelope for a player went viral.

Club owner Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize is seen in the video helping the official count and store the money.

The handover came after Royal AM's 2-1 league win against provincial rivals Maritzburg United at Chatsworth stadium on Sunday afternoon.

After a tense first half, the game came alive when Victor Letsoalo put his side ahead in the 70th minute. Zukile Kewuti drew United level on the 85th minute, only for Tshepo Rikhotso to score off a rebound with one of the last kicks of the game.

It was a fourth win in a row for Royal and they moved to third place on the standings.

The club was slammed by many on social media for giving out cash, with some calling them “amateurish” and “unnecessary”.

Others defended the club and its officials, saying they could give out incentives however they liked.

