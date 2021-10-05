Gallants coach admits pressure for a win is mounting

Marumo Gallants have not won a game in the DStv Premiership this season, and the pressure is starting to tell on coach Sébastien Migné.

After five matches played this season, the Limpopo outfit are second from the bottom of the log with just two points to show for their trouble after a string of poor results left the French mentor looking for solutions.

Golden Arrows compounded Gallants’ misery with an impressive 3-1 victory at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban on Sunday.

"I did not recognise my team, especially in the first half," said Migné .

"I do not think we deserved to win the game. We have a lot to do to turn things around."

The coach said there were many things to work on and he would go back to the drawing board.

"We have been unlucky since the beginning of the season," he said.

"When it is likely to be playing against 12 people [the 11 members of their opponents' squad and the referee], it is difficult [to win a game], and it was very difficult for my players to accept the first penalty for Arrows."

For Gallants to turn the corner‚ identifying and using opportunities against their opponents is paramount.

"We did not get anything out of this game," he said.

"We have to try to improve our weaknesses and think about the next game, which is the game in the Confederation of African Football.

"We have to try and fix our problems during the Fifa break."