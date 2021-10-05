Soccer

Sundowns work so hard they approach matches feeling they are entitled to win, says Mokwena

Tiisetso Malepa Sports reporter
05 October 2021 - 16:31
Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena says the champions are not operating at full throttle yet.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns have an aura of invincibility about them already at this early stage of the season but co-coach Rulani Mokwena said the champions have not even shifted into higher gear yet.

Sundowns lead the Premiership by four points and are yet to concede a goal in their opening six league matches.

The rampant champions are unbeaten in seven matches in all competitions since the start of the new season and have lost only once in 36 league matches stretching from last season.

“The challenge we have now is to make sure that we continue with the process,” said Mokwena.

“We mentioned earlier that there is absolutely no short cuts towards where we want to go.

“We are extremely ambitious as a club and we have high expectations and goals that have been set for us.”

Sundowns also advanced to the final of the MTN8 where they will play against Cape Town City on a date and venue yet to be determined by the league.

They have scored against every opponent barring Chippa United and boast the majority of best players in the country.

They look like an unstoppable force but Mokwena said the team is not even operating at full throttle yet.

The outspoken Mokwena said the work ethic at Sundowns is such that they approach matches with the perception or feeling that they are entitled to win.

“You saw even today the mentality was correct particularly in the second half where we were extremely intensive and worked hard in and out of possession.

“We created a lot of situations by being tenacious and extremely committed to the cause and this is what we will continue to do. Champions League or not, league game or not, friendly or not, every single training session for us is important.

“We want to win every day and by doing that we want to put ourselves in the best condition to win on match days and that is the mentality we are going with.

“This is the culture we are trying in inculcate within the group and so far the response from the players has been tremendous.

“Ours as coaches is to make sure that we remain humble and focused on the objectives that have been set and we try to bring a lot of happiness to the Mamelodi Sundowns supporters.”

Sundowns next play Congolese side AS Maniema Union in Kindu in the Caf Champions League after the Fifa international break on Sunday October 17.

“Whether it is the Champions League or not, our number one opponent is Mamelodi Sundowns and we can battle against Mamelodi Sundowns, we put ourselves in a very good positions to be able to meet the objectives that have been set for us.”

