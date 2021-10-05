WATCH | Alex Ferguson says Ronaldo should have started for Manchester United against Everton

Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson said Cristiano Ronaldo should have started last weekend’s 1-1 home draw with Everton instead of being brought on as a second-half substitute by current boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Ronaldo came on just before the hour mark with United leading 1-0, but Everton grabbed an equaliser in the 65th minute and held on for the draw.

In a video posted on social media, Ferguson is heard telling mixed martial arts great Khabib Nurmagomedov that Everton were given a boost “when they saw Ronaldo wasn’t playing ...”

When Nurmagomedov reminded Ferguson that Ronaldo came on in the second half, the Scot added: “Yeah I know ... but you should always start with your best players.”