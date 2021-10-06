Ex-Bafana captain Hlatshwayo accepts his continued exclusion, wishes team well against Ethiopia

Former Bafana Bafana captain Thulani “Tyson” Hlatshwayo has gracefully accepted his continued exclusion from the national team and believes that sparkling displays at his club Orlando Pirates are the only way to convince coach Hugo Broos to take him back.

Hlatshwayo, who last played for Bafana in March when they failed to qualify for next year's Africa Cup of Nations, said he is backing Broos' endeavour to introduce new blood in the team and feels the Belgian's timing on refreshing the side has been spot on.

The 31-year-old Hlatshwayo, who has earned 48 Bafana caps and scored four goals, also wished the current team, led by new skipper Ronwen Williams, all the best in the back-to-back 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia in the coming days.

“I think it would be unfair for me to say I’m sad or mad because the national team is not about Tyson, it’s not about Thulani,” said Hlatshwayo at an event held by his sponsors Adidas at the Cape Town Stadium this week.

“It’s our national team and each and every player who’s good enough deserves to be in the national team, be it the captain or no captain, but he deserves to be in the national team.

“You’re selected based on the performance that you’ve displayed. When you looked at the previous team, which is the one that failed to qualify for Afcon 2021, I think it was probably time for the change.

“You know sometimes we don’t want to mention it as players, that it’s time for change, and before us there were people there. We also came and took over from your (Siyabonga) Sangweni and Morgan Gould who were there before us.

“So I think now it’s time to build the team with the players who are doing well. It’s players who have international experience, not only at youth level, but also in the senior national team.

“The team have done very well, and they have started the qualifiers well. So to answer the question of the captaincy and everything, I feel like the one who’s captaining the team deserves it. Ronwen deserves it. And as to whether Tyson is mad or what, I’m not.

“I will keep supporting the team, because it’s not about an individual, but our team as a country.”