Bafana captain Williams says Ethiopia won't be taken lightly: 'We've learnt from previous camps'

Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams says the camp is buzzing with positivity and excitement in a way he has never experienced before in his eight years in the national team fold as they prepare for a titanic battle against Ethiopia.

Bafana have been training at the Dobsonville Stadium since assembling on Sunday and depart for Bahir Dar on Thursday for their crucial back-to-back qualifiers for the 2022 Fifa World Cup on Saturday at 3pm SA time.

Hugo Broos’ team will host Ethiopia in the return match at FNB Stadium on Tuesday at 6pm.

“The mood in the camp has never been this positive before,” said the 29-year-old skipper.

“I have been part of the national team for eight years and to see a camp so lively is wonderful and obviously it is because of the results we had last month.

“We like this feeling and I told the guys that we need to keep it this way because it feels good.”