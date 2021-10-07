'We've been waiting for this moment,' says Motsepe as Sekhukhune finally get to lift their trophy
Sekhukhune United defender Sello Motsepe could hardly contain his excitement after the club finally got the chance to lift the GladAfrica Championship 2020/21 trophy they won months ago.
The centre-back for the Babina Noko, as Sekhukhune are popularly known, admitted that the team has been waiting for a very long time to finally celebrate and experience what it feels like to “lift a trophy”.
The club clinched promotion to the top-flight on the final day of the lower-tier season in May but was not awarded the GladAfrica Championship trophy that should have accompanied their achievement after rivals Royal AM challenged the win.
It took months to finally resolve the matter in the courts, with Royal eventually buying their way into the premiership through the purchase of the franchise of Bloemfontein Celtic.
“It's a mixed feeling, it's been long overdue,” Motsepe said.
“We've been waiting for this moment to finally get an opportunity to lift our trophy and get our medals.”
Ladies and Gentleman your 2020/21 GladAfrica Champions 🍾🎉🎉— Sekhukhune United F.C. (@SekhukhuneFc) October 6, 2021
🦔🦔🦔#Adibahlabe pic.twitter.com/CNdGKzKtUq
Goalkeeper Tapini Kapini, who owns a workshop that fixes gearboxes in Pomona, Kempton Park, said he would like to honour club chairman Simon Malatjie for giving him an opportunity to play for the side.
Kapini, the ex-Platinum Stars and AmaZulu keeper, said the team cannot wait to parade their GladAfrica Championship trophy.
“First, we just want to thank the chairman [Malatjie] for giving us an opportunity to play for his club,” he said during the trophy handover.
“This is a time everybody has been waiting for.
“The village in Sekhukhune, they have been waiting for this and here is the trophy. We are so happy.
“We did put a good shift from [the] first game until the last match. People may say whatever they want, but you know that we deserve it and we worked so hard for it.
“And to the coaches, we would like to thank them for their guidance and also the support we got from social media.
“We can’t wait to come to Sekhukhune and show our supporters a trophy.”