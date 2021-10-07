'We've been waiting for this moment,' says Motsepe as Sekhukhune finally get to lift their trophy

Sekhukhune United defender Sello Motsepe could hardly contain his excitement after the club finally got the chance to lift the GladAfrica Championship 2020/21 trophy they won months ago.

The centre-back for the Babina Noko, as Sekhukhune are popularly known, admitted that the team has been waiting for a very long time to finally celebrate and experience what it feels like to “lift a trophy”.

The club clinched promotion to the top-flight on the final day of the lower-tier season in May but was not awarded the GladAfrica Championship trophy that should have accompanied their achievement after rivals Royal AM challenged the win.

It took months to finally resolve the matter in the courts, with Royal eventually buying their way into the premiership through the purchase of the franchise of Bloemfontein Celtic.

“It's a mixed feeling, it's been long overdue,” Motsepe said.

“We've been waiting for this moment to finally get an opportunity to lift our trophy and get our medals.”