LIVE BLOG: Bafana ahead of Ethiopia at break

Half-Time | It's Bafana Bafana with the advantage at the break 1-0

45' | GOAL! Mokoena hands Bafana a lead after a howler from the Ethiopia goalkeeper. Bafana 1-0 Ethiopia

43' | Entertaining contest so far with both sides still searching for an opener. It remains goalless at Bahir Dar Stadium, Bahir Dar

38' | Ethiopia continues to pile up pressure on the Bafana and come close to getting the lead but Williams denied them an opportunity once again.

36' | Bafana keeper Williams produces a fine stop deny Nasir in a one-on-one situation for the second time in a space of three minutes.

35' | Substitution for Bafana Bafana

IN - Victor Letsoalo OUT - Tshegofatso Mabasa

33' minutes gone by and the score remains 0-0 at Bahir Dar Stadium, Bahir Dar

32' | Thabiso Kutumela takes an impressive shot but it goes wide.

26' | Ethiopia wins a corner following a magnificent safe by keepr Ronwen Williams.

23' | Both sides are looking to book their spot in the 2022 Qatar World Cup Qualifier, score remains 0-0

1st Half Score update 15' | Ethiopia 0-0 South Africa

5' | Lively start for coach Hugo Broos' chargers in the early exchanges

BAFANA XI v ETHIOPIA line-up:

Williams (c), Mobbie, Mashego, Xulu, De Reuck, Mokoena, Brooks, Mvala, Kutumela, Hlongwane, Mabasa.

SUBS: Mothwa, Maart, Blom, Ngcobo, Hlanti, Zuke, Makgopa, Letsoalo, Donn.