Bafana coach Hugo Broos targeting maximum points against Zimbabwe

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is targeting maximum points in their next 2022 Qatar Fifa World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe next month.

A win for Bafana against the Warriors, who have been eliminated from the qualifying race after three successive losses, will leave South Africa on the verge of reaching the final World Cup qualifying stage.

Bafana will go into that crucial home match on the back of three successive victories where they scored five goals and conceded only once, while Zimbabwe will be looking for their first win of the qualifiers.

Broos acknowledged that Zimbabwe are not going to be easy, despite the fact that they have only managed one point from four matches.

“We are still number one on the log and we will see in the home game here against Zimbabwe, which is the most important game for us now. Let’s hope that we will be ready and fresher for that game,” he said.

To get the desired results in the match, Broos said his players must show the determination and character that they have shown in their four matches to stay at the top of the group.

While not always convincing, Bafana beat Ethiopia 1-0 at FNB Stadium on Tuesday night in a game that will have lifted confidence in the camp.

“I am looking at players playing with the combinations like they did against Ghana, I am expecting them to show character like they showed against Ethiopia and I think we have a great chance to finish top in our group.

“I know the situation as it is now, in one month we have to go again with a one-point lead and that means Ghana has to win their next match against Ethiopia. There is no other solution for them.