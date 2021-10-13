Soccer

TTM name Zeca Marques as new head coach

13 October 2021 - 13:20 By OFENTSE RATSIE
Zeca Marques during the official launch of the GladAfrica Championship at Studio 6 on August 13, 2019 in Johannesburg.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Newly appointed Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) coach Zeca Marques has revealed the reasons behind his decision to join the Limpopo-based club.

The 59-year-old mentor has signed a two-year deal with the side, while former Black Leopards striker Mulondo Sikhwivhilu has been roped in as his assistant.

The stuttering club announced the appointment this week and said the former Moroka Swallows mentor will officially start his new job with immediate effect as they look to bolster their technical operations.

“Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila Football Club has successfully completed a vigorous process of assortment and/or appointment of Jose ‘Zeca’ Marques as head coach with immediate effect on a two-year deal,” the club said in a statement.

“He comes with extensive experience from both National First Division/GladAfrica Championship Division and the Premier Soccer League, which will be of great value adding to the football club.

“Coach Zeca will be joined by former Premier Soccer League goal poacher Mulondo Sikhwivhilu as his assistant coach.”

The 60-year-old also revealed what convinced him to join TTM, who struggled in previous years both in the GladAfrica Championship and in the DStv Premiership.

“The president [Masala Mulaudzi] and I spoke and his vision excited me,” said the Portuguese-born coach.

“He has a vision and wants the club to do exceptionally well for the region and the community.

“Obviously going [back] to Venda, a region where I had huge success with people that I admire and respect. Getting back in the top-flight after being away for a short while, I am excited and looking forward to this challenge.”

The coach has promised to turn things around at the Limpopo club who are now 12th on the GladAfrica table, having won two, drawn two and lost three games so far.

“My job, besides coaching, is helping a lot of the youngsters and the community as well,” he said.

“It is more of a holistic approach and that is why I am going there.

“The people of Venda deserve some excitement and entertainment and that is what we are trying to do.”

Marques replaces Phuti Mohafe, who had been in charge at the club since they took over Royal AM’s GladAfrica franchise at the start of the 2021/22 season.

