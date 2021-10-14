Mzansi reacts to fans being allowed for MTN8 final
Soccer fans have weighed in on news that they will be able to watch the MTN8 final live, after the Premier Soccer League (PSL) announced on Wednesday that a limited amount of fans will be allowed back in stadiums.
The final will form part of a pilot project to open stadiums for domestic football and is seen “as the ideal match to test the protocols that will be put in place”.
“The PSL calls upon all supporters to support the government’s stance on the importance of vaccinations and the achievement of herd immunity.
“The sooner sufficient South Africans are vaccinated, the sooner supporters will be able to return in numbers. The PSL wishes to express its appreciation to the government for making the return of supporters possible.
The venue for the final, between Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town City, has yet to be announced. The PSL said it would hold a meeting in the next week or so to discuss and finalise plans for the final.
The decision follows the return of 2,000 fans and staff to FNB Stadium on Tuesday to watch Bafana Bafana beat Ethiopia 1-0 in a World Cup qualifier.
Tickets to that match were free but only available to those fully vaccinated against Covid-19.
Despite a handful of fans trying to get in without a ticket or able to prove they were vaccinated, Safa president Danny Jordaan said the association had passed the pilot project with flying colours.
Social media was buzzing with excitement at the thought of fans returning to stadiums for the final and filled timelines with messages in reaction.
Others cautioned those planning to attend the final to keep to Covid-19 safety guidelines.
