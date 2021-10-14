Soccer

Safa urges unvaccinated fans to stay away from stadium for next Bafana match

Tiisetso Malepa Sports reporter
14 October 2021 - 14:08
Vaccinated Bafana Bafana supporters outside the stadium before the match on Tuesday.
Vaccinated Bafana Bafana supporters outside the stadium before the match on Tuesday.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The South African Football Association (Safa) has condemned supporters who went to the FNB Stadium to attend Bafana Bafana’s match against Ethiopia on Tuesday without vaccination certificates or tickets and urged them to refrain from doing so for the national team’s next match in November.

While it was ecstasy for the supporters who had their tickets in hand to watch the crucial 2022 Qatar Fifa World Cup qualifier, which Bafana won 1-0 in front of 2,000 vaccinated fans, for others it was agony.

An entrance to the stadium had to be closed following a scuffle with police after fans without tickets tried to push their way into the Soweto venue, forcing those with tickets and vaccination cards to be diverted to another entrance.

Feelgood factor: fans ride wave of Bafana’s success in a stadium again

‘We are back to life’: just 2,000 fans got to watch Bafana win in person, but being there meant so much more
News
2 days ago

Hundreds of fans, most of them Ethiopians, were turned away.

They claimed they didn’t know they had to get a ticket online first and believed they only had to arrive with a vaccination certificate.

The ticketless and unvaccinated fans said they came to the venue under the impression that about 100 tickets would be provided to them upon arrival at the stadium.

They claimed that arrangements were made with Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs fan and vaccination drive ambassador Saddam Maake at a vaccination campaign in Mbombela led by deputy president David Mabuza last month.

Bafana coach happy with progress, but yet to find the best combination

Bafana mentor Hugo Broos will be scouring the DStv Premiership for quality to add to his burgeoning squad
Sport
1 day ago

Some fans blamed Maake for what was seemingly a miscommunication, while others pointed the finger at Safa and officials.

Maake was adamant that the fans from Mpumalanga and elsewhere across the country were told in time to register online, but some of them decided against it.

The match, which was successfully used as a pilot project for the return of fans back to the stadiums, was the first to be watched live by spectators in the country since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in March last year.

Attendance was limited to 2,000 fans, who had to be fully vaccinated, and applications for tickets had to be done online.

Bafana enhance World Cup qualification with vital win over Ethiopia

Bafana Bafana have significantly enhanced their chances of progressing to the final stages of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification with a ...
Sport
2 days ago

Safa communications boss Dominic Chimhavi, however, said the organisation had a successful pilot project and cautioned the public against sidetracking Tuesday's success with a “handful of grievances”.

“The truth is that Safa, together with the Stadium Management SA and the departments of sport, arts and culture and health, were consistent the whole week that fans must apply for tickets online,” said Chimhavi.

“We blocked 40 tickets for the superfans from across the country and I don't know where the 100 tickets those fans are claiming is coming from.

“The fans from Mpumalanga were 'a bit mischievous' to rock up at FNB Stadium without tickets or confirmation.

“Saddam, Mama Joy and other prominent Superfans are vaccination ambassadors for the country and have been to Gauteng, Mpumalanga, North West and KZN encouraging people to get vaccinated.

“This week they are in Northern Cape asking people to get vaccinated.”

 “The limited number of 2,000 was a small number but this was a pilot project.

“Overall, the pilot project was a massive success and we can only grow from there.”

The pilot project was witnessed by ministers of sport, health and justice, Nathi Mthethwa, Joe Phaahla and Ronald Lamola respectively, along with other top government officials and Safa Ethics Committee chair justice Sisi Khampepe.

MORE:

Champions Mamelodi Sundowns clean up at PSL's monthly awards

Rampant champions Mamelodi Sundowns cleaned up at the Premier Soccer League's (PSL) monthly awards on Wednesday‚ winning the coach and player prizes ...
Sport
1 day ago

Cheers as PSL announce fans will be allowed for MTN8 final

Supporters will be chomping at the bit after the executive committee of the Premier Soccer League resolved to use the October 30 MTN8 final as a ...
Sport
1 day ago

WATCH | Calm before the storm at FNB as 2,000 Bafana fans await 6pm kickoff

FNB Stadium is empty and quiet but the venue will come alive in the next three hours when 2,000 spectators start arriving to watch the anticipated ...
Sport
2 days ago

Mzansi reacts to fans being allowed for MTN8 final

Are you planning to head to the stadium to watch the final?
Sport
22 hours ago

Soccer-starved fans snap up every ticket for crunch Bafana World Cup clash

Soccer-hungry fans on Monday took less than four hours to snap up all the 2,000 tickets that were available to attend Bafana Bafana's crucial 2022 ...
Sport
3 days ago

TTM name Zeca Marques as new head coach

Newly appointed Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) coach Zeca Marques reveals what prompted his decision to join the Limpopo-based club.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘No brainer’ or not thinking straight? — EFF’s Ndlozi sparks debate with calls ... Soccer
  2. Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Reneilwe Letsholonyane on life after the final whistle Soccer
  3. More than 20,000 fans for Bafana's next match, no more unvaccinated ... Soccer
  4. How Chiefs’ 1970s legends came to the aid of comrade Simon ‘Bull’ Lehoko Soccer
  5. Cheers as PSL announce fans will be allowed for MTN8 final Soccer

Latest Videos

William Shatner breaks down in tears after after space flight with Jeff Bezos
Urban jungle: Wildlife experts alarmed by rapid increase of wildlife being kept ...